The Latest: UN Security Council: Kabul attack 'abhorrent'

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that about 3,000 Afghan nationals and 200 international staffers are continuing their work for the U.N. inside Afghanistan the world body is continuing to provide humanitarian aid.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

— Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

— Couple hopeful for children's future after escape from Kabul

— Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?

— US soldier loses 1 Afghan translator; fights to save another

— Deadliest days for U.S. troops in Afghanistan

— Biden left with difficult choices after deadly Kabul attacks

— Afghanistan's top high school graduate fears for her future

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s national security team has told the president that another terror attack is “likely” in Kabul, and that “maximum force protection” measures are being taken at the airport in the Afghan capital.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not go into detail on the assessment Biden received from his team one day after a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and scores of Afghans outside the airport.

Psaki says the next few days of the mission to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans fleeing Taliban rule “will be the most dangerous period to date.”

Biden has said that he intends to complete the evacuation by his Tuesday deadline.

___

ROME — Italy’s final Air Force flight out of Kabul has 58 Afghan civilians aboard, including many children.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said the evacuees, who departed from Kabul airport early on Friday evening on a C-130, would arrive in Rome on Saturday morning.

The evacuation brings to 5,011 the number of people Italy was able to airlift to safety out of Kabul. All but 121 of them are Afghan citizens. The minister said that number “is far higher than initially estimated.”

Three previous flights either arrived in Rome already on Friday or were expected to touch down in Italy later in the evening. Italy’s consul in Afghanistan, who had directed evacuation logistics at Kabul airport, and an Italian diplomat in charge of the NATO countries’ evacuations also took Italy’s last flight out.

“Today ends the 20-year commitment of the Italian armed forces in Afghanistan,’’ said Gen. Luciano Portolano, the interforce commander of the evacuation mission.

Italy’s military contingent, which had been based in western Herat province, was one of the West’s larger forces in the country following the U.S.-led invasion in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In the evacuation effort, Italy’s air force flew 87 flights over 15 days. About 228 Afghan citizens were flown to Italy in June, after Italy closed down the Herat base.

___

LONDON — The U.K. says two British citizens and the child of another Briton were among those killed in the suicide bomb attack at Kabul’s airport.

It was unclear if the British victims were dual nationals and also Afghan citizens.

The government says two other Britons were wounded in the attack, which killed 169 Afghans, according to a preliminary count, and 13 American troops. A final count of those killed as they queued in hope of getting an evacuation flight might take time amid confusion, with many bodies dismembered or not yet identified.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Britons killed “were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the U.K. they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”

Britain has evacuated almost 14,000 U.K. citizens and Afghans from Kabul in an airlift that is in its final hours Friday.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s foreign ministry says it has evacuated five Afghan citizens from Kabul with the support of international partners.

Friday's statement said the Afghans include a student with a scholarship in Romania and two journalists with their family members. It did not specify which international partners helped evacuate the Afghans, who the ministry said are “safe outside Afghan territory.”

Romanian authorities have said they are making “sustained efforts” to evacuate Afghan citizens, such as those who worked with Romanian troops, as well as journalists, students, human rights activists, judges and their families.

“These steps are taking place in an extremely complex, volatile and unpredictable security context,” the ministry said.

Romanian officials last week said that a number of Afghan citizens have been earmarked for evacuation to Romania, but none could make it safely to Kabul airport last week when Romania’s military launched three evacuation flights.

So far, 49 Romanians have been evacuated from Afghanistan, 17 on Romanian flights and the rest with international partners. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Thursday that nine Romanians remain in Afghanistan, but they do not want to be evacuated.

___

BERLIN — German authorities are preparing for dozens of people wounded in Thursday’s attack at Kabul airport to arrive at the U.S. Air Base Ramstein, from where they will be transported to nearby hospitals.

The head of the Kaiserslautern regional authority said on Friday that about 30-40 men, women and children with in some cases very serious injuries were expected. It wasn’t clear whether they were civilians or soldiers, or what nationalities they have, said Ralf Lessmeister.

Rescue services and surrounding hospitals have been put on alert to receive the wounded, he said. The U.S, military operates a large medical facility at nearby Landstuhl.

___

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it has determined that the attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday involved only one location and not two as was previously reported.

The Pentagon said there was one Islamic State suicide bomber, who struck at the Abbey Gate, where desperate Afghans were crowding to try and enter Kabul airport grounds and where U.S. troops were conducting security checks.

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, the deputy director for regional operations on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff, told reporters on Friday that there was no second explosion near the Baron Hotel near the airport.

He said the bombing at the Abbey Gate was followed by direct gunfire from north of the gate — part of what the military has called a complex attack. Taylor said they have no more details on the identity of the shooters. Taylor attributed the incorrect initial U.S. report about a second explosion to confusion.

In its claim of responsibility late Thursday, IS said one of its fighters carried out the bombing and posted a purported photo of the bomber, posing with his explosives vest before the attack.

Two officials said 169 Afghans died, but a final count might take time amid the confusion. The U.S. said 13 troops were killed in what was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

___

ROME — Russia’s foreign minister says the first priority after the evacuations from Afghanistan is to ensure security, especially with nations bordering the war-torn country.

Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Rome after meeting with Italy’s premier and foreign minister on Friday that Russia “wants to better understand what role our Western partners see for Russia” on Afghanistan.

Lavrov referred to Premier Mario Draghi’s determination to use Italy’s current presidency of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations to work closely with Russia and China on Afghanistan.

Lavrov said he pressed Italy to also involve Iran and Pakistan in any such multi-national effort. Those two countries, which are not G-20 members, border Afghanistan.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called Russia’s role essential as countries scramble to forge new policy now that Taliban forces control Afghanistan.

”Only coherent and shared global action will be effective toward the new authorities in Kabul,’’ Di Maio said.

Lavrov said that “Russia is ready to respect the accords reached with the Taliban.’’ Draghi said he hopes to convene a special G-20 meeting on Afghanistan sometime in September.

___

AMMAN, Jordan — The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Friday that the first group of Afghan citizens flown to Jordan earlier this week have left the Arab kingdom for the United States.

The Foreign Ministry said 800 Afghan citizens departed at dawn Friday and that their passage through Jordan was according to a prearranged agreement the kingdom made with the United States. The agreement stipulates that Jordan would have a maximum of 2,500 Afghans pass through its territory on their way to the US.

The Foreign Ministry said the arrival and departure of this first group of Afghans was completed in under a week and that Afghans could continue to transit through Jordan to the United States until the end of Aug.

It added that Afghan citizens that pass through Jordan for this “short transit period” have no status as refugees in the kingdom.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch defense ministry says the country’s final flight carrying Kabul evacuees has landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The ministry says that two flights that arrived in the Netherlands on Friday carried a total of 187 passengers; all but two of them were Dutch nationals.

The last Dutch evacuation flight left Kabul on Thursday, the day two suicide bombings killed more than 100 people. No Dutch military or diplomatic personnel were harmed in the bombings.

___

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani military says the situation along the border with Afghanistan is normal and that there have been no Afghan refugee crossings since the Taliban took control of the neighboring country earlier this month.

Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar told a news conference on Friday that the crossings remain open for trade and for Afghans with valid travel documents. But it's not a “free-for-all,” he said.

Pakistan had facilitated the evacuation of about 5,500 foreigners from Kabul in the past two weeks, he said, and deployed additional troops along the border to ensure there are no illegal crossings.

He said that the Taliban leadership has assured Pakistan they will not allow any militant group to use Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan in the future.

___

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency is gearing up for as many as half a million people or more to flee from Afghanistan in a “worst-case scenario” in the coming months.

UNHCR says the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last week “remains uncertain and may evolve rapidly,” with up to 515,000 new refugees fleeing.

The agency said that would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are registered as refugees abroad — nearly all of them in Pakistan and Iran.

“The upsurge of violence across the country and the fall of the elected government may have a serious impact on civilians and cause further displacement,” the plan said.

The agency cited estimates that 558,000 people have been internally displaced within Afghanistan due to armed conflict this year alone – four in five of them women and children. “UNHCR estimates that the number of displaced will rise, both internally and across border,” it said.

Najeeba Wazedafost, CEO of the Asia Pacific Refugee Network, in an online UNHCR news conference on Friday, warned of “coming darkness” in Afghanistan amid a “tragically intertwined series of crises.”

The U.N. agency is seeking nearly $300 million for its response plan for inter-agency requirements.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finnish officials said on Friday that the Nordic country’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan ended a day earlier and that some people had been evacuated for humanitarian reasons.

Finland has managed to evacuate a total of 330 people, including about 150 Finnish citizens and people with staying permits in Finland, according to local broadcaster YLE. Another 80 people were EU delegates and NATO personnel.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said decisions were made to evacuate for humanitarian reasons and that some of those included minors and orphans.

“Small children that were in danger of being trampled on by the masses were brought to safety,” Haavisto told a news conference. The Finnish Immigration Service said that about 80 people has sought asylum, some of them minors, YLE reported

___

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says his country will work to bring out Afghans who were left behind after Spain closed its evacuation operation on Friday.

Sánchez said that Spain managed to evacuate over 2,200 people in the past 10 days. He thanked civil servants, aid workers and members of the military who “took out the highest quantity of men, women and children in the shortest time possible.”

“You make us proud,” Sánchez said at a televised press conference on Friday. “Mission accomplished.”

The prime minister didn’t respond to questions by The Associated Press about how many were left behind but, without offering details, said that Spain will continue working on a new phase to bring them out.

Sánchez said that 17 flights out of Kabul and Dubai in the past 10 days had brought to a military base in the outskirts of Madrid a total of 2,206 people, including 1,671 Spaniards or Afghan nationals linked to Spain’s work in Afghanistan; 333 who worked for the EU and their relatives; 131 with the United States; 50 linked to NATO’s operations and 21 on behalf of Portugal.

The last few people were expected to land in Madrid later on Friday.

Sánchez condemned the attack that killed scores at the Kabul airport on Thursday. He added that Spain had always expressed doubts about the decision to pull out of Afghanistan by the former and current U.S. administrations, adding that its consequence will be global security challenges, including migratory flows.

“The desire of the Spanish government is to work together within the European Union and NATO to solve them,” he said.

___

ROME — Italy’s foreign minister has confirmed that the last Italian military flight evacuating people from Afghanistan will depart from Kabul later on Friday.

Luigi Di Maio said that among those aboard the departing C-130 Air Force aircraft will be the Italian consul, who had stayed on in Kabul at the airport to oversee the evacuation of Italians and foreigners, as well as the top NATO diplomat, Stefano Pontecorvo, who is Italian.

Also aboard will be Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police and Italian soldiers who helped maintain security for evacuations carried out by Italy. “All the Italians who wanted to return to Italy have returned,’’ Di Maio said. Some 4,900 Afghan citizens were also evacuated to Italy, the minister told reporters.

___

MOSCOW -- Moscow has strongly condemned the bombings in Kabul and remains seriously concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

“Unfortunately, pessimistic forecasts are being confirmed that terrorist groups and organizations that have settled there, the Islamic State first and foremost, and its derivatives, would take advantage of the chaos that has arisen in Afghanistan,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters Friday.

It “adds to the tensions in Afghanistan” and remains the cause of the Kremlin’s “serious concern,” Peskov said.

___

STOCKHOLM — Sweden says that its evacuation from the Kabul airport “has been completed” but that not everyone got out.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Friday that “we have not reached the ambition of evacuating even more” Swedes along with the civil society groups and former local employees of the Armed Forces.

“The reason why it didn’t work is partly because the Taliban stopped Afghan citizens that we had managed to get to the airport,” she said.

Linde hopes that “a later stage” Sweden will be able to help several of the Armed Forces’ former local employees, and Swedish citizens still in Afghanistan.

Linde said that “we have managed to evacuate more than 500 Swedes,” but also local hires and “some women’s activists and journalists and EU employees with families.” In total, Sweden has evacuated about 1,100 people.

___

BERLIN — Germany says it believes that about 300 of its citizens are still in Afghanistan after the country ended its evacuation flights from Kabul.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Friday there are also some 10,000 Afghans who worked for German forces or for other reasons had been identified as entitled to evacuation. But it’s unclear how many of those might have found a way out other than on German flights.

The German military flew 5,347 people out of Kabul, including more than 4,000 Afghans and some 500 Germans, before ending its evacuation mission on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Germany is in direct contact with the remaining German citizens on ways to support an “organized departure” from Afghanistan.

He said officials are in talks with the Taliban and others on the possible future civilian use of Kabul Airport and will try to facilitate the departure of endangered Afghans.

Germany plans to beef up staffing at its embassies in neighboring countries. Maas said he will travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan starting Sunday to discuss how to get Afghans quickly and safely from their country’s border to German embassies. He said Germany will offer those countries support in dealing with the humanitarian fallout of events in Afghanistan.

___

BEIJING —- China says it condemns the attacks on Kabul airport and is “ready to work with the international community to address the threat of terrorism and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of terrorism again.”

The comments from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday afternoon were Beijing’s first comments on the suicide bombings.

Zhao said no Chinese were killed or injured in the Thursday attacks and that China had advised its citizens in the country to “strengthen security precautions.”

“Meanwhile, we have requested the relevant parties to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel,” Zhao told reporters at the daily briefing.

China has kept its embassy in Kabul open and recently hosted talks between the Taliban and its ambassador, while piling on criticism of the U.S. over the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

Zhao also reiterated China’s concerns over what Beijing says is a threat to its security constituted by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, whose ability to mount anti-China operations has long been questioned.

“The head of the Afghan Taliban has made it clear to China that he will never allow any forces to use Afghan territory to do things detrimental to China,” Zhao said.

“We hope that the relevant parties will take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and the personal safety of the Afghan people and foreign citizens there,” he said.

Zhao has not mounted any large-scale evacuation of its citizens from the country or dispatched personnel to aid in the effort to maintain security at the airport.

___

ISTANBUL – The Taliban has asked Turkey to operate Kabul airport but no decision has been made yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

“The Taliban have made a request for us to operate Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this matter,” he told a news conference at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before leaving for a trip to Bosnia.

He added: “We will make a decision after the administration (in Afghanistan) is clear.”

Erdogan said a meeting with the Taliban lasting more than three hours took place at the Turkish embassy in Kabul, without saying when the meeting took place. “If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such meetings again.”

The president added that the evacuation of Turkish troops from Kabul, which began on Wednesday, was ongoing. He condemned Thursday’s attacks.

The prospect of Turkey operating Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of NATO troops was first raised in June but seemed to have passed when the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15.

___

TOKYO — Japan said Friday it is pursuing efforts in Kabul to evacuate its citizens and local staff who worked for the Japanese embassy and development agencies, despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Friday that Japan is concerned and closely watching developments.

“The situation is fluid and unpredictable, but we plan to continue our efforts to accomplish the safe evacuation of Japanese nationals and local staff,” he said.

There may be little time left for evacuation. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a governing party meeting on Thursday that operations would have to be mostly finished by Friday given the deadline.

Japan sent four military and government aircraft to Kabul and a nearby country earlier this week to evacuate its citizens as well as selected Afghan people — local staff who worked at the Japanese embassy and development agencies including Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA.

___

MADRID — A U.S. military aircraft has flown around 400 people evacuated from Afghanistan to the navy base of Rota, in southern Spain — the first group of up to 4,000 people expected there.

The flight landed at 9:40 a.m. local time on Friday, a statement from the U.S. embassy in Spain said. U.S. officials, American and Spanish soldiers, Red Cross workers and base volunteers are in charge of processing the arrivals.

The Rota navy base and the nearby air force base of Morón, both hosting a significant U.S. military presence, have been overhauled during the past few days to welcome the evacuees.

Photos on the bases’ official social media sites showed a big warehouse converted into a canteen and a basketball court filled with dozens of makeshift beds. Soldiers were also photographed putting up tents.

A bilateral agreement signed last week between the governments of Spain and the U.S. is allowing the evacuation to the two bases of up to 4,000 people while they are being cleared for continuing their trips to the U.S. The Spanish government has put a 15-day cap for the Afghans’ stay in the bases, which are owned by the Spain.

___

PARIS — France’s European affairs minister says France will end its evacuation operation in Kabul “soon” but may seek to extend it until after Friday night.

Clement Beaune said on French radio Europe 1 France continues its operation at the moment in order “to evacuate as many people as possible.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France has identified “several hundred people,” including French nationals and a majority of Afghans, who remain to be evacuated.

Macron was speaking after two suicide bombings killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 American troops near Kabul airport.

Before the explosions, the French prime minister had said that France would end its operation on Friday evening.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Friday she regrets that “it was not possible to help everyone this time around” as the last plane of evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Oslo.

Eriksen Soereide told the Norwegian news agency NTB that the plane carried 128 people -- including Norwegian citizens and “others who qualify for entry and Afghans in need of protection.” So far, Norway has evacuated 1,098 people.

Another plane which will be the last one with evacuees, is scheduled to arrive later Friday.

“This will be the very last plane with people who have received help to travel from Kabul this time,” she added.

“The operation ends after yesterday’s horrific terrorist attack that claimed many lives. We have all the time been clear that the time window could be short, both due to the security situation and because a deadline has been set for completion.”

___

ROME — Italy’s last air bridge flight with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul has landed in Rome.

An Italian state radio reporter who was aboard said the C-130 had taken off earlier on Friday from Pakistan. The radio said Italy’s consul was staying on at Kabul airport.

The Italian ambassador had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge, coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organizations, or as rights advocates.

By Friday morning, Italy had evacuated more than 4,900 Afghans, nearly all of them since mid-August. It wasn’t immediately known if other persons, who might have received clearance to come to Italy but hadn’t been able to make it to Kabul airport, might be evacuated via other nations’ flights.

___

MADRID — The Spanish government says it has ended its evacuation operation from Afghanistan with the arrival in Dubai early on Friday of the two military aircraft that have carried Spaniards and vulnerable Afghans out of the Taliban-controlled country.

The last flights carried Spanish aid workers, Afghan collaborators and their relatives, as well as the last 81 soldiers and diplomats that Spain kept at the Kabul airport, a statement from the Spanish government said. They were expected to arrive in Madrid later on Friday.

Spain has evacuated a total of 1,900 Afghan nationals, the statement said. Those include not only workers for the Spanish forces and embassy, and their relatives, but also people who collaborated with the United States, Portugal, the European Union, NATO.

___

LONDON — Britain says its evacuations from Afghanistan will end within hours, and the main British processing center for eligible Afghans has been closed.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. has closed its processing center at a hotel near the airport, and the airport’s Abbey Gate has been closed. Two suicide bombings nearby on Thursday killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops.

Wallace says about 1,000 people at the airfield will be flown out “and we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowds where we can, but overall the main processing is now closed and we have a matter of hours.”

He told Sky News it was a “sad fact” that some people would be left behind.

U.S. forces are due to leave the airport by Tuesday.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights transiting via Islamabad. No current guests were to be affected.

The arrangements come after two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand says it was not able to get everybody it wanted out of Afghanistan in time before the deadly attacks near Kabul’s airport brought its rescue mission to an end.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday she is not yet sure how many people were left behind or whether they were New Zealand citizens, residents or visa holders. She said the New Zealand military had gone to great lengths to try and find people in recent days and had been able to fly several hundred people to safety.

“We went to extraordinary efforts to bring home as many as we could who were either New Zealanders or who had supported New Zealand. But the devastating thing is that we weren’t able to bring everyone,” Ardern said. “And now, we need to look to see what we can do for those who remain.”

Both Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned the attacks that took place Thursday. Morrison described them as “evil” and “inhuman.”

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter, via AP) Credit: Nathan Carpenter Credit: Nathan Carpenter

Caption Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks outside the airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption FILE - In the file photo dated Monday Aug. 16, 2021, provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and various British Nationals, arriving from Kabul at RAF Brize Norton in England, early. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats and vulnerable people from Kabul. Britain’s defence chief Ben Wallace on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff and job applicants left behind at the abandoned U.K. embassy in Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP, FILE) Credit: Sharron Flyod Credit: Sharron Flyod

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen, via AP) Credit: John Owen Credit: John Owen

Caption Passengers disembark from the last plane from Afghanistan carrying evacuees from Kabul arriving at Copenhagen Airport Friday Aug. 27 2021. Approximately 55 people were aboard the plane, including employees from the Danish Foreign Ministry, Danish police and defence personnel, the culmination of evacuating about one thousand people from Afghanistan to Denmark. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan move through a security checkpoint after arriving at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter, via AP) Credit: Nathan Carpenter Credit: Nathan Carpenter

Caption A woman walks past paintings made by artists from Gurukul art school paying tribute to victims of deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Caption Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks outside the airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks outside the airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption An Afghan woman tries to identify a dead body at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks outside the airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, a day after deadly attacks. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Afghans carry the dead body of an Afghan at a hospital after deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon