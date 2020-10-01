The Latest: US: Remdesivir supply outstripping demand

At $3,200 per treatment course, it's price might be playing a role in reduced demand. Hospitals do not get reimbursed separately for the drug. Instead, it’s included in an overall payment Medicare makes for a hospital stay.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Italy tallies 2,540 coronavirus cases, highest in 5 months

— New York City school district, largest in nation, to test monthly for virus

— NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after more positive tests

— The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and possible COVID-19 relief bill with a price tag above $1.5 trillion.

— France's health minister is threatening to close bars and ban family gatherings, if the rise in virus cases doesn't improve.

— Americans seeking unemployment benefits declined last week to a still-high 837,000, suggesting the economy is struggling to sustain a tentative recovery from the summer.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — A British lawmaker has apologized for travelling to London to attend a coronavirus debate in Parliament despite having COVID-19 symptoms. She also took a train home to Scotland after getting a positive test.

The Scottish National Party suspended Margaret Ferrier on Thursday after she said that “there is no excuse for my actions” and that she had reported herself to police.

Ferrier said she took a test Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms, but she still took a train to London on Monday. After learning Monday evening that he had tested positive, she said, she caught a train home Tuesday “without seeking advice.”

People in Britain are told they must self-isolate if they have COVID-10 symptoms and while they are waiting for a test result.

Earlier Thursday, Stanley Johnson, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, apologized after he was photographed shopping without a face covering.

Britain’s government recently raised fines for not wearing masks in places like shops in a bid to curb a spike in infections.

___

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican state lawmaker’s positive test for the coronavirus has prompted legislative leaders to cancel the Pennsylvania House’s voting session.

Human resources workers were deployed to trace Rep. Paul Schemel’s personal contacts to see if others should be quarantined.

He was most recently in the Capitol on Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he wore a mask while in the building’s public spaces. A significant number of House Republicans don’t wear masks inside the Capitol.

___

MADRID — Spain’s health ministry has reported 9,419 new coronavirus cases as the country struggles to control Europe’s most worrisome hot spot.

The ministry says 3,715 of the cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours. The remainder were from previous days but not reported to central authorities until now.

Spain leads Europe with more than 778,600 cases. The ministry reported another 182 confirmed deaths, increasing the total to 31,973.

___

NEW YORK — Schools across New York report that at least 1,200 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year.

As of Tuesday, 693 public and private schools had reported at least one infection. Around 700 students and 400 school staff have tested positive. State officials note the count doesn’t capture the full extent of infections among schoolchildren.

A separate data system operated by state health officials has documented around 2,300 infections among school-age children since Sept. 1.

The state is making both sets of numbers public.

___

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has reported 16 deaths and 1,057 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

More than 50 COVID-19 patients have been admitted per day for treatment in each of the past nine days, a new high for the most consecutive days at that level.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week new guidance for schools that doesn’t require students or staff exposed to a confirmed positive individual to quarantine for 14 days if all involved were wearing face masks. That’s contrary to guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State data shows 7,527 children under 17 have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday, an 11% increase from a week ago. Also, 3,855 educators have tested positive so far this week, a 17% increase.

Iowa has 89,612 confirmed cases and 1,358 deaths.

___

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University says classes will be entirely online after the Thanksgiving break and the college’s fall commencement will not be held.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports University President John Floros says the university surveyed students, faculty and staff at the Las Cruces campus about returning following the break, when there will be two weeks left in the fall semester.

The campus will remain open to provide housing, dining and other services. The college plans to return to in-person classes after winter break.

___

BEIRUT — Syrian state media report the country has reopened the main airport in its capital for international flights amid tight coronavirus measures.

The Damascus International Airport had been closed since early March, though some flights have brought home Syrians stranded outside the country.

Syria has 4,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 200 deaths in government-held areas. Scores of other cases are registered in nothern areas outside government control.

___

CHICAGO — Add ballet in Chicago to the list of things called off because of the pandemic.

The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago says it has canceled its entire 2020-21 season running through spring.

The Joffrey says the decision will cost it more than $9 million in lost box office receipts. But a philanthropic fund called the Joffrey Crisis Stabilization has been set up in the hopes of raising $12 million. Some $9 million already has been raised.

___

MILAN — Italy has tallied 2,548 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total in five months.

Health authorities tested more than 118,000 people, a 10% increase from a day earlier.

Nearly 3,100 people are hospitalized, with 291 in intensive care. Italy has averaged 1,500 daily cases since schools reoponed three weeks ago.

The nation has reached 317,409 cases and nearly 36,000 confirmed deaths.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s season-opening football game were broken up.

Columbia Police told The State newspaper Wednesday that three citations and four warnings were issued to residences that house some USC students.

The largest gathering was at an apartment complex near the Gamecocks’ Williams-Brice stadium, where about 300 people got together Saturday after the game.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons says property owners were cited for a social distancing violation and university police were notified if a student was involved.

South Carolina has 143,623 confirmed cases and 3,186 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

___

HILO, Hawaii — A Hawaii food bank is now serving up to 80,000 people monthly.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that at this time last year, the Food Basket was helping about 14,000 people per month. Executive director Kristin Frost Albrecht says the group helps residents through a network of partner agencies and programs.

The organization serves between 2,000 and 3,700 people at each of its Big Island sites, and 80% to 85% of them are unemployed. Albrecht says the organization has been assisted by numerous donations, including food contributed by farmers.

___

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is reporting zero coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time since March 28.

That doesn’t necessarily mean no COVID-19 deaths occurred in that time frame, because sometimes there is a delay due in submission of a death certificate.

Still, Gov. Larry Hogan says it’s an “encouraging milestone” and a tribute to the efforts of health care workers.

Maryland reported 785 cases in the last day, for a total of 125,510 confirmed cases. There’s been 3,805 confirmed deaths.

___

NEW YORK — The New York City school district is rolling out a monthly plan to test students and staff for the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city plans to do more than 100,000 tests on students a month, at a cost of $78-$90 a piece.

The nation’s largest school district will test 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building beginning Thursday, the same day the final wave its more than 1 million students began returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

De Blasio announced the plan as part of an agreement with the teachers’ union to avert a strike. At least 79 Department of Education employees have died from the coronavirus.

Los Angeles public schools have launched a similar $150 million testing program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus in school-age children in the U.S. has been rising since early September, when many returned to classrooms.

___

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency has begun its first review process for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The EU regulator says it had started a “rolling review” process it hopes will expedite any eventual approval.

The EMA has begun analyzing the preliminary information from scientists on the Oxford vaccine, which suggest the it “triggers the production of antibodies and T-Cells,” referring to immune system cells that target the virus.

The agency says it was waiting for data from ongoing late-stage tests of the vaccine involving thousands of people, which it hopes will be shared in the coming months.

A similar process was used to approve remdesivir, one of the only licensed drugs to treat COVID-19. That approval was issued in just over one month; the standard process can take nearly seven months.

The Oxford vaccine is proceeding with a large trial in the U.K. even though a similar study has been halted in the U.S. while the FDA examines the report of a serious neurological side effect in a British trial participant.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Police in Greece have used tear gas to disperse protesting high school students who have organized school strikes in response to classroom overcrowding during the pandemic.

Brief clashes broke out near parliament in central Athens after students threw several gasoline bombs at police. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Greece’s largest teaching union endorsed the rally and pressed the government to hire more teachers to reduce classroom numbers.

Authorities are struggling with a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital. Residents of a nursing home were evacuated, and some hospitalized.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s government is being accused of hiding the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak after the health minister revealed that daily figures reflect only symptomatic patients and not all positive cases.

Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Wednesday that since July 29, Turkey has been reporting the number of coronavirus patients being cared for in hospitals or at homes. The count didn’t include asymptomatic positive cases, he said.

The revelation led to an outcry on social media, with a hashtag asking “What is the number of cases?” in Turkish trending Thursday on Twitter.

Since the pandemic began, Turkey has reported 318,000 cases and 8,195 deaths.

___

MOSCOW — Russian health officials are reporting nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases, one of the largest increases in months.

The 8,945 cases are almost twice as many as health officials were registering in late August and bring the country’s total to more 1.18 million, fourth highest in the world. There have been 20,796 confirmed deaths — 12th highest globally — according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Authorities have repeatedly dismissed a second lockdown or other major restrictions. Moscow officials last week asked older adults to stay at home, however, and employers to let people work from home. The city's mayor also extended school holidays starting Oct. 5 to two weeks.

Rev. Mario Carminati touches a pictures of his nephew Christian Persico, at a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. As the world counts more than 1 million COVID victims, the quiet of everyday life and hum of industry has returned to Bergamo, which along with the surrounding Lombardy region was the onetime epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. But the memory of those dark winter days, and the monumental toll of dead they left behind, has remained with those who survived only to see the rest of the world fall victim, too. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Students bump elbows as they arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Moldova's President Igor Dodon via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

A man wearing a face mask walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and virus deaths in Britain are rising again, although both remain far below their springtime peak. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill

Tourists gather at a waterfront pavilion at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Millions of Chinese tourists usually would use their week-long National Day holidays to travel abroad. This year, travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic mean that some 600 million tourists - about 40% of the population - will travel within China during the holiday that began Thursday, according to Ctrip, China's largest online travel agency. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Yanira Villarreal, left, Ayde Choque, center, and Milenda Limachi, wearings masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and dressed as a "Cholita" pose for a photo with their skateboards during a youth talent show in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Young women called "Skates Imillas," using the Aymara word for girl Imilla, use traditional Indigenous clothing as a statement of pride of their Indigenous culture while playing riding their skateboards. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

A Muslim women wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus measures her temperature at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Thursday's new COVID-19 infections made it the second highest increase since the recovery movement control order (MCO) phase began on June 9. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

A medical worker wearing protective gear, waits near ambulances standing in line to deliver patients suspected of being infected with coronavirus to a hospital for COVID-19 patients in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The number of daily new cases started to rapidly grow this month in Russia, which had earlier lifted most of the virus-related restrictions and resumed air traffic with several countries. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Seniors pet a goat named Jurema at the "Casa de Repouso Laços de Ouro" nursing home in Sepetiba, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The Golias organization brought the animals, who they rescued from abandonment, to provide a little relief from the isolation many elderly people feel, cut off from friends and family due to fear of contagion from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

An elderly woman reaches out to pet a horse named Tony at the "Casa de Repouso Laços de Ouro" nursing home in Sepetiba, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The Golias organization brought the animals, who they rescued from abandonment, to provide a little relief from the isolation many elderly people feel, cut off from friends and family due to fear of contagion from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado