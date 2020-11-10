The Latest: US to allow limited supplies of antibody drug

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— President-elect Joe Biden, stressing health care as he prepares to take office in a pandemic, champions Affordable Care Act as it goes before the Supreme Court

— Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients

— Brazil's health regulator has halted clinical trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac, citing an "adverse, serious event''

— US allows 1st emergency use of an experimental antibody drug for mild to moderate COVID-19

— A safe Thanksgiving is possible, though health experts know their advice about avoiding the risks are tough to swallow

— Peruvian lawmakers vote to remove president over handling of the pandemic and alleged corruption

___

— Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BUDAPEST — Hungary will extend a state of emergency for 90 days.

The nation of 10 million is witnessing a surge of new coronavirus cases. The rate of positive tests is nearly 32%, well above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization.

New restrictions in Hungary include a nighttime curfew and business closures. There will be limits on sports events, family gatherings to 10 people and remote learning for high school and university students.

Hungary’s foreign minister says a Hungarian vaccine manufacturer is in negotiations with Russia’s Ministry of Health and Direct Investment Fund on domestic production of a Russian vaccine.

Hungary’s daily deaths surpassed 100 for the second time on Tuesday with 103, bringing the confirmed total to 2,596. Nearly 119,000 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway is granting an exemption from the two-week quarantine rules so the Nobel Peace Prize winners can attend on Dec. 10.

The decision came Tuesday after Norwegian health authorities had recommended the exemption. The delegation of the winner -- the World Food Program -- will attend the ceremony on Dec. 10 in Oslo.

Health Minister Bent Hoeie says the U.N. agency, which won for its efforts to combat hunger, will send a delegation “as small as possible, an estimated 15-20 people.”

The award ceremony for the Nobel Peace Prize, traditionally held at the Oslo city hall, will be held at the city’s university because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The prize comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.1 million) cash award and a gold medal.

___

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The University at Albany switched to remote learning on Tuesday, and Syracuse University will do the same next week.

University at Albany president Havidán Rodríguez says the school will switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Syracuse University says it will suspend all in-person events sponsored by the school and move classes online next week. Sports teams still will compete this fall.

They are the latest colleges to switch to online classes as coronavirus cases increase in New York.

___

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore have gone into quarantine after both were exposed to a person with the coronavirus.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says Ricketts and Shore had dinner outside with three other people on Sunday night. One of the people who was with them tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Gage says Ricketts and Shore will quarantine for 14 days. Neither is showing any symptoms, and both will get tested. The Republican governor plans to remotely host his scheduled Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus news briefings.

Nebraska had the sixth-highest rate of new cases in the nation on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks from 818 on Oct. 26 to 1,757 on Monday.

Nebraska reported 1,582 new cases and seven more deaths Monday, increasing the totals to 85,551 confirmed cases and 710 deaths.

___

LONDON — Britain’s health secretary says officials will conduct mass testing for the coronavirus at 66 local areas in England.

Matt Hancock says local public health authorities have expressed interest in asking everyone to be tested, whether or not they have coronavirus symptoms, to find “hidden” infection cases. He told Sky News the tests, which can give results in 15 minutes, can be made available to health authorities across the U.K.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all of Liverpool’s residents to take part in the mass testing trial to help curb the virus spread. About half of Liverpool’s 500,000 residents have been tested since Friday, according to the city’s mayor. The mass trial showed that 154 or about 0.7%, tested positive.

Meanwhile the BBC reported university students will be offered a week of mass testing in the first week of December so that they can return home safely for Christmas.

Johnson said Monday the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital increased to 13,000 last, nearing the level in the previous peak.

___

MOSCOW — Moscow authorities announced two-month restrictions in the Russian capital as coronavirus infections soar across the country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered cafes, restaurants, bars and night clubs to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and college and university students to move to online classes. Theaters and cinemas are limited to 25% capacity and all mass cultural and entertainment events are halted. The restrictions start Friday and run through Jan. 15.

Russia has been swept by a resurgence of coronavirus cases since September, with daily infections spiking to more than 20,000 this week.

On Tuesday, Russian authorities reported 20,977 new cases, with 5,902 in Moscow, bringing the country’s total to over 1.8 million. The government’s coronavirus task force has registered more than 31,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

MADRID — Spain’s top health official says the government wants to inoculate against COVID-19 at least 10 million of the country’s 47 million using a new vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

Pfizer Inc. says its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results that nevertheless brought widespread optimism.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said Tuesday the vaccination would be free. He expects enough people in Spain will be inoculated, together with purchases of other vaccines, by May 2021.

The country expects to receive the first doses from Pfizer in early 2021, the minister told public broadcaster TVE. He vowed to counter with scientific arguments people who are against vaccinating. The country’s polling institute, CIS, says 43% of Spaniards are wary of receiving the vaccine.

“We are going to be very clear and convincing against people who tell lies and who play with anti-science,” Illa said.

Spain has recorded more than 39,000 virus-related deaths and more than 1.38 million cases.

___

LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal’s prime minister says more than half of the country’s intensive care beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa says the public health service currently has 704 ICU beds to cope with the new coronavirus pandemic and 433 are taken.

Costa told broadcaster TVI that the number of ICU beds can be increased to 944, but that would affect the care of other patients.

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Portugal has surged from 350 on Sept. 1 to more than 2,650.

Portugal has a 14-day cumulative number of 590 cases COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, placing it 12th highest in the ranking of 31 European countries by the European Centre for Disease Control.

—-

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s health regulator has halted clinical trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac, citing an “adverse, serious event.”

The decision posted on Anvisa’s website Monday night elicited immediate surprise from parties involved in producing the vaccine.

The potential vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and in Brazil would be mostly produced by Sao Paulo’s state-run Butantan Institute. Sao Paulo state’s government says it “regrets being informed by the press and not directly by Anvisa, as normally occurs in clinical trials of this nature.”

Butantan says it was surprised by Anvisa’s decision and it would hold a news conference Tuesday.

Sinovac issued a short statement in China on Tuesday saying it was in touch with Brazilian authorities. “The clinical study in Brazil is strictly carried out in accordance with GCP requirements and we are confident in the safety of the vaccine,” it said, referring to Good Clinical Practice standards.

___

A Hungarian soldier wearing hasmat disinfects the staircase in an elementary school in Szolnok, Hungary, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Several pupils and teachers of the school have tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19 so soldiers of the Hungarian army disinfect the building so the school can go on functioning. (Janos Meszaros/MTI via AP) Credit: Janos Meszaros Credit: Janos Meszaros

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts and other state officials unveiled the state's plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccination on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File) Credit: Nati Harnik Credit: Nati Harnik

A woman walks over Westminster Bridge during the second coronavirus lockdown in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Britain's lockdown will run until at least Dec. 2., shuttering restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council meeting via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Nurse Simone, surname not given, works in the Intensive Care Unit of the 'Ospedale di Circolo' hospital, in Varese, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Italy’s daily new COVID-19 caseload surged higher on Friday but so did the number of swab tests in the last 24 hours. The nation where the pandemic erupted in Europe registered 37,809 new confirmed coronavirus infections, a one-day record and nearly 9% more than the previous day's caseload, according to Health Ministry figures. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings at dusk, the U.S. national anthem and Tosca of Puccini, from his apartment window during the monthlong partial lockdown to stop fast-rising virus hospitalizations and deaths, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 09, 2020. With more than 1.8 million infections since the start of the health crisis, France has Europe's highest cumulative total of recorded cases and the fourth-highest worldwide. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks past a thermal camera near a banner of precautions against the virus in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 filer, therapist Catia Jesus holds the hand of a patient inside a COVID-19 ICU at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. Portugal is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions. Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

A medical team member is disinfected before leaving the COVID-19 ward at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Police officers wearing face masks and shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand guard as temporary workers stage a rally to demand better working conditions in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 10 , 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Early morning fog covers the landscape near Salgotarjan, Hungary, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP) Credit: Peter Komka Credit: Peter Komka

Police block supporters of former President Martín Vizcarra protesting near Congress while lawmakers swear-in Manuel Merino, head of Peru's legislature, as the new president in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A supporter of former President Martin Vizcarra covers her face as police fire tear gas to block protesters from reaching Congress while lawmakers swear-in Manuel Merino, head of Peru's legislature, as the new president in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

A commuter rides the Staten Island ferry with a mask partially covering his face, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in New York. New York City officials are raising awareness and its efforts in stemming a rise in COVID-19 on Staten Island. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer