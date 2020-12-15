The Latest: Michigan cancels game at No. 18 Iowa

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the team would be without a significant number of players because of COVID-19 and, coupled with attrition because of injuries, would not have enough players at multiple positions. He said there would be more than 50 players unavailable because of positive tests and contact tracing requirements.

___

Southern California has postponed or canceled its next three men’s basketball games while team activities continue to be halted because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school said it canceled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23, and postponed its road game at Oregon State on Dec. 20.

The Pac-12 is working with USC and Oregon State to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule their game.

USC postponed its Pac-12 opener at home against Stanford over the weekend when it first reported the positive COVID-19 test.

___

The National Football League says there were 14 new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among players and another 31 positives among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing.

Screening last week included 16,340 tests administered to 2,389 players and 25,517 tests given to 4,571 personnel.

That brings the totals since the beginning of August through this past Saturday to 187 players and 328 other personnel who’ve tested positive for the disease out of nearly 800,000 tests.

___

The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled.

The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas.

UTSA will instead play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU's campus outside Dallas on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.

___

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports