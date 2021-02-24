The Latest: AL MVP José Abreu tests positive for COVID-19

Abreu powered the White Sox back to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The three-time All-Star hit .317 with 19 home runs and a major league-leading 60 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. He joined Nellie Fox (1959), Dick Allen (1972) and Frank Thomas (1993, 1994) as the team's only MVP winners.

___

The West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County in Nevada would have allowed a limited number of fans, but the conference decided it would be safer for athletes and staff with no one else in the arena.

The tournaments are March 4-9 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The WCC has played its postseason basketball in Las Vegas for 13 years, selling out every time.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports