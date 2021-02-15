The Latest: WHO gives emergency authorization for vaccine

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— COVID-19 conspiracy shows the reach of Chinese disinformation around the world

— Here's a look at the key superspreaders of virus disinformation

— In Germany, carnival organizers found other ways to have fun — including floats poking fun at the likes of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

— Peru minister resigns amid uproar over government officials being vaccinated before country received 1M doses for health workers

—The coronavirus has shaken up the Champions League and Europa League again, causing five games this week to move to neutral venues across the continent

— A pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the college basketball season is also reshaping the curve, leaving powerhouse programs on the tournament bubble.

— Kansas is working to fix its troubled system for sending vaccine data to the federal government, saying glitches caused about 100,000 doses that were given to not be registered as being administered.

— Italy won't open its ski slopes due to fears of virus variants

— Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

LONDON -- The daily number of people in the U.K. testing positive for the coronavirus has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since Oct. 2.

Government figures on Monday show that 9,765 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Infections have fallen sharply over the past few weeks from a high of 68,053 largely as a result of lockdown measures. The U.K.’s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines to the most at-risk groups has also helped. As of Monday, 15.3 million people in the U.K. have had their first dose of vaccine, or a little more than a quarter of the adult population.

In addition to the fall in infections, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and dying have also come down.

The government said another 230 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the lowest figure since Dec. 26 when the number of deaths was also 230.

The U.K. has witnessed Europe’s deadliest outbreak, with 117,396 people dying in the 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

___

WASHINGTON— A top American epidemiologist says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic are sufficient but schools will face major challenges in the coming weeks because of virus variants.

Michael Osterholm is head of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and was named to Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force before Biden became president. Osterholm says there’s low virus transmission at schools, especially for younger students, but virus variants are “a real red flag coming down the road.”

Osterholm told CBS on Monday he thinks a virus variant from the United Kingdom in particular is going to cause such a surge in U.S. cases over the next 14 weeks that “a lot of schools are going to WASHINGTON — The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

“It’s not really something you can sort of flip a switch, do overnight,” cautioned Richard Webby, who directs a World Health Organization flu center from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Viruses mutate constantly and it takes just the right combination of particular mutations to escape vaccination. But studies are raising concern that first-generation COVID-19 vaccines don’t work as well against a mutant that first emerged in South Africa as they do against other versions circulating around the world.

The good news: Many of the new COVID-19 vaccines are made with new, flexible technology that’s easy to upgrade. What’s harder: Deciding if the virus has mutated enough that it’s time to modify vaccines — and what changes to make.

The CDC said Friday in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies. The nation’s top public health agency says vaccinating teachers is important but isn’t a prerequisite for reopening schools.

Osterholm says health authorities don’t have enough vaccine doses for everyone so he’d prioritize vaccinating older people over teachers.

___

BERLIN — The European Union’s health agency is urging countries to address what it calls “pandemic fatigue” that is leading to increasing protests and unwillingness to follow virus restrictions.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Monday that properly addressing pandemic fatigue was “a matter of urgency if further waves of infection are to be avoided.”

The Stockholm-based agency said governments should emphasize the risk of more cases and deaths if hygiene measures are ignored and be transparent about uncertainties regarding issues such as the vaccine rollout, which has raised widespread hopes of an imminent end to lockdowns.

ECDC said that the appearance of variants of the virus in the Europe posed a particular concern and could undo the drop in cases seen on the continent in recent weeks.

The agency said countries should increase testing sequencing of samples for variants, warning that its analysis suggests unless pandemic restrictions such as mask wearing are continued or strengthened during the coming months, “a significant increase in COVID-19-related cases and deaths” in Europe can be expected.

___

GENEVA, Switzerland — The World Health Organization granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was greenlighting the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio.

“Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

___

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatia is another European Union state after Hungary that has shown interest in procuring Russian developed Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after hiccups in deliveries of Western-made shots.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Monday that Russia is ready to provide the vaccine and Croatia’s health authorities will decide on its use after approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Croatia earlier this month launched its vaccination campaign with AstraZeneca shots, imposing none of the age limits that have been put in place by some other EU states.

Hungary has become the first EU member to start using Sputnik V and hopes to deploy China’s Sinopharm vaccine soon, despite neither having received approval from EU’s medicines regulator.

Non-EU member Serbia has been the first to start administering both the Russian as well as Chinese vaccines in Europe, helping it become one of the top states on the continent in the speed of the vaccination rollout.

___

BEIRUT — Coronavirus case numbers are stabilizing in parts of the Middle East but the situation remains critical, with more than a dozen countries reporting cases of new variants, the World Health Organization said Monday.

Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, said in a press briefing from Cairo that at least one of the three new coronavirus variants was reported in the 13 countries in the region. He did not name the countries.

All three of the new variants are more contagious, according to WHO.

Al-Mandhari said there are nearly 6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region and about 140,000 deaths. WHO urged people to continue taking precautionary measures against the virus.

___

LONDON — Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels have received their first guests as the government tries to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from derailing its fast-moving vaccination drive.

Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning were escorted by security guards to buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Britain has given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of the population, but health officials are concerned that vaccines may not work as well on some new strains of the virus, including one first identified in South Africa.

Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Some 500 people have gathered in a theater in the central Dutch city of Utrecht for the first in a series of test events aimed at charting a path toward a post-pandemic normality for large-scale gatherings.

Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer says that, “returning to normal, whether it’s a conference with your colleagues, a sports match or a concert: everyone wants that.”

When that might be possible remains unclear. The Netherlands is in a tough lockdown until at least next month, with large-scale gatherings banned altogether, shops, bars, restaurants and museums closed and sports like professional soccer happening behind closed stadium doors.

Participants in Monday’s trial had to present a negative COVID-19 test result, had their temperatures taken on arrival and will have to undergo another test after attending the event.

The government says it will use data gathered at the event to help decide “how to work toward safe and responsible events” in the future.

The event came with Dutch infections on a gradual downward trend in recent weeks and vaccinations ramping up after a slow start that made the Netherlands become the last of the 27 European Union nations to begin its vaccination campaign.

___

BERLIN — German authorities say police have turned back some 5,000 people at the country’s borders with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol region since tight controls were introduced on Sunday.

Germany imposed checks to slow the spread of the British coronavirus variant from the Czech Republic and the South African variant from Tyrol. It is restricting entry to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service workers and a few others including cross-border commuters working in “systemically relevant sectors.” All have to show a negative coronavirus test.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said, by Monday morning, federal police had checked about 10,000 people and turned back some 5,000.

The checks have prompted strong criticism from Austria.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, defended the German measures. He said that “the German government had to act here” to prevent the rapid spread of more contagious virus variants.

___

BRUSSELS — The EU’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, is urging member states to be vigilant against scammers offering to sell fake COVID-19 vaccines as the 27-nation bloc faces delays in the supply of shots.

In a statement Monday, OLAF said it was made aware of a number of reports of scammers offering to sell vaccines in a bid to defraud EU governments trying to speed up the pace of vaccination.

The EU has been criticized for a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in comparison with other parts of the world, lagging behind the pace of countries like Britain or Israel. The EU commission has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various coronavirus vaccines, but only three of them have been approved for use so far and the delivery of shots has been disturbed by production delays.

___

BELGRADE, Serbia — Authorities in Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Monday held an emergency meeting over a surge in night clubbing that has drawn thousands of partygoers in violation of rules against the new coronavirus.

Belgrade’s mayor announced stepped-up controls of clubs, cafes and other venues that are allowed to operate until 8p.m. with limited capacity. but have widely flouted government restrictions.

Serbian police said they detained five people over the weekend after breaking up two big parties in different parts of the city. A party in central Belgrade gathered about 1,000 people and the other, held in a new part of the city, around 600, police said.

Before the virus outbreak, Belgrade was known for its wild nightlife that centers on clubs situated on rafts on the capital’s two rivers, the Danube and Sava.

___

MADRID — Police across Spain have wrapped a weekend of cracking down on parties and boozing in public contravening restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Large parties ignoring social distancing, mask wearing and existing curfews were closed down in Ibiza, northeastern Tarragona and many other parts of the country, which has only recently slowed down the sharp increase of contagion seen after the end-of-year celebrations.

In Madrid alone, police fined 450 people for street alcohol consumption in groups and busted 418 illegal parties in entertainment venues and private homes from Friday to Sunday, including a rave in a warehouse with 55 adults and 11 minors who were not wearing masks and were using drugs.

The National Police also found over 50 people in a small apartment rented for tourists in the center of the Spanish capital.

The parties are increasingly better organized to attract foreign visitors and avoid scrutiny, the local police say, with no cash exchanged and payments via phone. In contrast with much of Europe, where entertainment venues have been closed, bars and restaurants in Madrid are allowed to open until 9 p.m.

Spain has managed to lower its 14-day rate of infection per 100,000 residents, from nearly 900 cases in Jan. 27 to less than 500 on Friday, but experts are warning against relaxing restrictions too fast, given that COVID-19 wards in hospitals are still grappling with high occupation rates.

___

BERLIN — Officers trying to bust a clandestine Carnival celebration in eastern Germany were left red-faced when most of the revelers escaped police on skis.

German news agency dpa reported Monday that police in the town of Marienberg, near the border with the Czech Republic, received information that about 100 people were partying Sunday without abiding by the requirements to wear face masks or respect minimum social distancing.

Police were unable to determine how many people had broken the law, however, because their arrival prompted a hasty on-ski departure by most of the party-goers.

Saxony, where Marienberg is located, has the second-highest infection rate of Germany’s 16 states. Germany has restricted entry from the neighboring Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol state to prevent the spread of variant viruses from those countries.

Police across Germany have broken up numerous Carnival celebrations across the country in recent days.

A medical staff receives her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

A reveller stands in front of a political carnival float depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin fighting with opposition Alexei Navalny in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

The access to the chair lift area in Bardonecchia, northern Italy, is deserted, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after the Italian government on Sunday abruptly delayed opening Italy's beloved ski season because a coronavirus variant was detected in a good portion of recently infected persons in the country. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

A political carnival float depicting former US president Donald Trump is pulled through the streets in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

An healthcare worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination program at the American University Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Lebanon administered Sunday its first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, with an intensive care unit physician and a well-known 93-year-old comedian becoming among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech doses. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Roger Convales from Brazil waves to the media as he speaks on the phone to a journalist from his room at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London, Monday Feb. 15, 2021 where he will remain during a 10 day quarantine period after arriving in England from one of 33 "red list" countries. New regulations now in force require anyone who has been in a 'high-risk' location to enter England through a designated port and have pre-booked a package to stay at one of the Government's managed quarantine facilities. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A federal police officer directs a truck driver coming from Austria into the border checkpoint on the A93 motorway near Kiefersfelden, Germany, Monday, Feb. 12, 2021. The tightened German entry rules at the border with the Austrian state of Tyrol to protect against the spread of the coronavirus came into force on Sunday night. Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Balk Credit: Matthias Balk

Cars coming from Austria stuck in traffic at a border checkpoint on the A93 motorway near Kiefersfelden, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The tightened German entry rules at the border with the Austrian state of Tyrol to protect against the spread of the coronavirus came into force on Sunday night. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Balk Credit: Matthias Balk

Trucks stuck in traffic as they heading towards Germany near the border checkpoint between Austria and Germany in Kiefersfelden, Monday, Feb. 12, 2021. The tightened German entry rules at the border with the Austrian state of Tyrol to protect against the spread of the coronavirus came into force on Sunday night. Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Balk Credit: Matthias Balk

Some carnival fools of the Schwarze Veri Zunft Ravensburg walk through the Obertor gate in Ravensburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The police broke up the gathering immediately afterwards. (Felix Kaestle/dpa via AP) Credit: Felix Kaestle Credit: Felix Kaestle

A carnival float designed by the environment organization Greenpeace and depicting North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet in a lignite mining dredger, stands in front of Cologne Cathedral in protest against his climate policy in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The slogan on the hat reads : 'Despite Corona, Laschet is as mad as ever'. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd

Two fools with surgical masks over their faces celebrate on Shrove Monday in the city center of Rottweil, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fool's jump, a traditional part of the city's carnival celebrations, was officially cancelled, but some fools were still on the move. The Rottweiler 'Narrensprung' is one of the highlights of the Swabian-Alemannic carnival in the southwest German region. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Gollnow Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

A coach delivers passengers to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London, Monday Feb. 15, 2021 where they will remain during a 10 day quarantine period after returning to England from one of 33 "red list" countries. New regulations now in force require anyone who has been in a 'high-risk' location to enter England through a designated port and have pre-booked a package to stay at one of the Government's managed quarantine facilities. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

An official from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe holds a Chinese flag next to a plane carrying Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China upon arrival at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, Monday, Feb, 15, 2021. Zimbabwe has received its first COVID-19 vaccines with the arrival early Monday of an Air Zimbabwe jet carrying 200,000 Sinopharm doses from China. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. As people in Auckland adjusted to a new lockdown on Monday, health officials said they'd found no evidence the coronavirus had spread further in the community, raising hopes the restrictions might be short-lived. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks as traffic snarls in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Philippine government's approval for reopening many movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year was postponed at least another two weeks after mayors feared it will bring new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait for signals to turn to green at a crossing in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tokyo is under state of emergency as the government seeks to stop a surge of new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Kashmiri students wearing face masks arrive as colleges reopened eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri students assemble inside their campus as colleges reopened eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Credit: Mukhtar Khan Credit: Mukhtar Khan

An elderly couple wait at the vaccination mega center in Athens, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Promitheas center, which has started operating Monday, will host 96 vaccination points and when fully developed, an estimated of 150,000 vaccinations per month could be conducted. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

An air force medical staff prepares a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination mega center in Athens, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Promitheas center, which has started operating Monday, will host 96 vaccination points and when fully developed, an estimated of 150,000 vaccinations per month could be conducted. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, in Lyon, central France. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization for the AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic. (Olivier Chassignole, Pool FILE via AP) Credit: Olivier Chassignole Credit: Olivier Chassignole

A medical staff receives her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, an Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered to elderly people at a medical center in Ashdod, southern Israel. After racing to a quick start, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in its campaign to vaccinate its adult population. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both carrots and sticks as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File) Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Young children wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus pose for photos with giant replica of candy haw, a popular Beijing snack, at a street stall near Wangfujing on the fourth day of the Lunar Chinese New Year in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A street vendor wears a mask with a sticker which reads "Fortune" at a street stall near Wangfujing on the fourth day of the Lunar Chinese New Year in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A woman gets an Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a center set up inside the Metropolitan Circus building in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Romania started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 55 with the Astra Zeneca vaccine on Monday, with some 145 thousand recipients booked for the vaccine in the first four days of registration. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a PPE manufacturing facility during a visit to the north east of England, in Seaton Delaval, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell