The Latest: Wimbledon returns after 2020 COVID cancellation

The sky is gray and rain is in the forecast.

Spectators are allowed at 50% capacity around the All England Club. That will go up to 100% for the singles finals on July 10 and 11.

While those are signs of a return to normalcy, a reminder that the coronavirus is still an issue came on the eve of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The only seeded woman from Britain, 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta, had to pull out of the draw Sunday night because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta was in close contact with the person and must self-isolate for 10 days.

All players and their team members are staying at a designated hotel in London in what the All England Club is calling a “minimized risk environment."

