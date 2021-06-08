The Latest: 2019 US Open champ Andreescu splits with coach

Andreescu posted on social media that she and Sylvain Bruneau "have mutually decided to end our incredible coaching relationship."

They worked together for four years.

Bruneau was there when a 19-year-old Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to give Canada its first Grand Slam singles trophy.

Andreescu has dealt with various injuries since and only appeared in two major tournaments.

___

2:45 p.m.

Tamara Zidansek is the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

The 85th-ranked Zidansek beat Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 to become the first semifinalist of this year's French Open. She had never been beyond the second round at a Slam prior to this tournament.

Zidansek saved three break points in the penultimate game to hold for a 7-6 lead in the third and then broke Badosa to win.

Zidansek will face either Elena Rybakina or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the final.

Zidansek was formerly a competitive snowboarder.

___

11 a.m.

Six of the eight women's quarterfinalists at the French Open have never made it so far at Grand Slam tournament.

Three of them will be in action at Roland Garros on Day 10. Former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia. Zidansek is the first woman from her country to advance so deep at a major.

Doubles partners Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then play against each other on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina is the third woman from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Pavlyuchenkova already reached this stage in Paris 10 years ago.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's draw. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina will be playing in his first major quarterfinal.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek serves to Spain's Paula Badosa during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Spain's Paula Badosa returns the ball to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek serves to Spain's Paula Badosa during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Spain's Paula Badosa plays a return to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena