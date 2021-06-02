The Latest: Bautista Agut loses to qualifier at French Open

The 29-year-old Swiss had never beaten a Top 20 player before.

___

1:40 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev hit 15 aces on his way to the third round at the French Open.

He got there by beating a familiar face. Zverev and Roman Safiullin have known each other since they were 4 years old.

The Russian qualifier put up a good fight but Zverev went for his shots when it mattered and prevailed in straight sets.

He won 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zverev had been pushed to five sets in the previous round against another qualifier.

___

12:35 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Belinda Bencic's campaign at Roland Garros is over. She lost 6-2, 6-2 to Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Bencic struggled with her serve throughout and was broken four times by her Russian rival.

The Swiss player has never progressed past the third round at the French Open in five appearances.

Kasatkina made it to the quarterfinals in Paris in 2018 but it's the first time this season that she has won consecutive matches on clay.

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams resumes her quest for a fourth French Open title against yet another Romanian opponent.

The seventh-seeded Williams plays Mihaela Buzarnescu for a spot in the third round at Roland Garros. It’s their first career meeting.

The 39-year-old American fended off a tough challenge from Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday.

Williams is trying to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title but has played only four matches since the Australian Open.

Another interesting matchup pits the experienced 15th-seeded Victoria Azarenka against up-and-coming Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Tommy Paul in the night session in the men’s draw.

__

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a return to Russia's Roman Safiullin during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut plays a return to Switzerland's Henri Laakosonen during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays a return to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

United States Serena Williams prepares to serve to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler