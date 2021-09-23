The Latest:

“Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.”

Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban president’s used to attack U.S. foreign policy, which he said relied on the “pernicious use and abuse of measures of economic coercion.”