'The Lost Daughter' wins big at 31st Gotham Awards

Several times during Monday night's show that was applauded. Ethan Hawke, a co-winner for his performance in the series “The Good Lord Bird,” said he never understood the separate categories in the first place.

“True talent shines through the divisions meant to separate us,” said “Billions” actor Asia Kate Dillon, a presenter, who identifies as nonbinary.

Other borders seemed to disintegrate at the Gothams, once a more narrow celebration of independent film. Among the series winners was Netflix's “Squid Game,” the pop-culture sensation that has been watched for more than 2 billion hours, according to the streaming service. At the Gothams, speeches have often exalted the hard work and sometimes lesser-seen rewards of indie film.

“CODA,” the celebrated coming-of-age drama about a hearing daughter in a deaf family, won several awards. Troy Kotsur, the veteran deaf actor who plays the film's fisherman father, won outstanding supporting performance. Emilia Jones, who stars as the daughter, won breakthrough performer. After an award-winning debut at a virtual Sundance Film Festival, the film's awards hopes had seemed to lag somewhat after a muted streaming debut on Apple TV+ in August. But the Gothams gave “CODA” a boost.

"First off, I’m absolutely handless right now,” Kotsur said through sign language, shaking his hands.

Nominees and winners (except for best film) are chosen by juries for the Gothams. In a few categories, they elected multiple winners — like for outstanding lead performance where Colman and Faison both won from a pool of 10 nominees.

Other winners included Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate epic “Drive My Car” for best international film and Jonas Poher Rasmussen's “Flee," an animated film about an Afghanistan migrant's life, for best documentary.

But the Gothams also trot out a number of tribute awards, some of them going to a handful of filmmakers and performers expected to play starring roles throughout awards season. Those included honors for Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog"; Stewart for her performance at Princess Diana in “Spencer”; Peter Dinklage for the upcoming “Cyrano”; and the cast of Jeymes Samuel's Black Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Often, the tribute introductions are as dramatic as the acceptance speeches. “Spencer” director Pablo Larrain, alongside Julianne Moore, told Stewart that she changed his life and called her “a miracle of cinema.”

“I feel so visible to him,” Stewart said.

Dinklage, introduced with exuberance by Hawke ("If he was British, he'd be a knight"), stood aside and went “off-podium” for his speech because, he noted, the lectern was too high for him.

“The podium, not me,” he said. “Although...”

But Dinklage, who plays Cyrano de Bergerac in the film, spoke warmly about his life in movies and his love of “you tribe of weirdos.”

“When it's good, it's not precious,” said Dinklage of acting. “It's work.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Caption Kristen Stewart, left, poses with Julianne Moore in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Kristen Stewart, left, poses with Julianne Moore in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Kwang Dong-hyuk, left, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Kim Ji-yeon pose with the breakthrough series - long format award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Kwang Dong-hyuk, left, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Kim Ji-yeon pose with the breakthrough series - long format award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Peter Dinklage poses with the performer tribute award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Peter Dinklage poses with the performer tribute award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Eamonn Bowles poses with the industry tribute award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Eamonn Bowles poses with the industry tribute award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Kristen Stewart poses with the performer tribute award in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Kristen Stewart poses with the performer tribute award in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Breakthrough performer award winner Emilia Jones poses in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Breakthrough performer award winner Emilia Jones poses in the winners room at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Julianne Moore, from left, Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Julianne Moore, from left, Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Tessa Thompson attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Tessa Thompson attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Julianne Moore, left, and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Julianne Moore, left, and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Dakota Johnson, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Dakota Johnson, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Jeymes Samuel attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Jeymes Samuel attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin attend the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Frankie Faison poses with the outstanding lead performance award for his role in "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain" at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Frankie Faison poses with the outstanding lead performance award for his role in "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain" at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Kwang Dong-hyuk, left, and Kim Ji-yeon pose with the breakthrough series - long format award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Kwang Dong-hyuk, left, and Kim Ji-yeon pose with the breakthrough series - long format award at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini