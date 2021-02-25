'The Mighty Ducks' coaxes Emilio Estevez back into acting

“I think that's ultimately what we've done,” he said during a virtual panel to promote the 10-episode series Wednesday.

Set in contemporary Minnesota, the Ducks are now a successful, win-at-all costs team. When they suddenly boot 12-year-old Evan (Brady Morrow), he and his mom, played by Lauren Graham of “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood,” decide to form their own team and conscript Gordon to help.