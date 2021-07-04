The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

Antetokounmpo can only hope to be that fortunate.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 40 points on 60% shooting against the Suns this season but hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta. The Bucks went 2-0 in the two full games that Antetokounmpo missed to win that series in six games, finishing it — and earning the team’s first finals berth since 1974 — with a win on the Hawks’ home floor on Saturday night.

“We've got more work to do," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said during the East trophy ceremony.

The Bucks lost 125-124 in Phoenix on Feb. 10, then lost 128-127 to the Suns in overtime at Milwaukee on April 19.

Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971. The Suns have never won a championship, last getting to the finals in 1993. They also lost the finals in 1976.

Milwaukee getting to the finals means USA Basketball will be more than a bit short-handed when it starts Olympic training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The U.S. has a 12-man team for the Tokyo Games — and three of those 12, the Suns’ Booker and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — will be otherwise engaged for the next few days.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals, if the series goes the distance, is July 22. The Olympics open July 23 and the first U.S. game in Tokyo is July 25 against France. USA Basketball will arrange to get Booker, Middleton and Holiday to Tokyo as quickly as possible if the American team leaves for Japan while the finals are still happening.

“It could be worse,” USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said. “I guess one option is we’re going to have nine players for the first game against France. That’s the worst-case scenario.”

No player on either team has ever won an NBA championship. Jae Crowder went to the finals last season with Miami, then chose to sign a three-year deal with Phoenix last summer.

“I knew our potential,” Crowder said. “I knew where we could get to, the level of basketball we could play, when I first got here. I just knew it was a special group. I knew we had a chance to do something special.”

The Suns indeed have that chance.

So, now, do the Bucks.

One of them is only four wins from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports