'The Nest' author has new novel scheduled for 2021

Ecco announced Wednesday that Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s “Good Company" will be published in May. The novel tells of a seemingly happy married couple whose relationship is upended when the wife comes upon the wedding ring her husband, who runs a theater called Good Company, had said he lost years ago.

In a statement issued through her publisher, Sweeney called “Good Company” a story of “enduring love and friendship, of the peril of secrets, and of the relationships that both wound and heal us.”