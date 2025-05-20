NFL owners approve player participation in Olympic flag football

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved allowing players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.
The vote at the spring meetings Tuesday authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles.
No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committee for each country.
