The Pentagon is letting a small number of U.S. defense contractors fix weapons in Ukraine

Ukraine has been receiving billions of dollars worth of American weapons and equipment over the past two years, including a number of sophisticated systems. For much of that time, U.S. and allied troops have been providing real-time maintenance advice using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms with Ukrainian forces.

Officials said the Pentagon is allowing the contractors to go because some equipment — including F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems — requires high-tech expertise to repair. Using the contractors, they said, will ensure the weapons are fixed quickly so Ukrainian forces can continue to use them in combat.

The decision expands the footprint of U.S. government contractors working in Ukraine. The State Department already has contracted with U.S. companies to work inside the country, including on the energy grid. In addition, a number of American companies have workers in Ukraine under contracts with the Kyiv government.

Officials said the companies will be responsible for the safety of their employees.