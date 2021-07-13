'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

“Ted Lasso,” a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, could snare nominations for star Jason Sudeikis and cast members including Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

Contenders in the miniseries category include "The Queen's Gambit," with breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy as a troubled chess prodigy, and "The Underground Railroad," based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").

Thuso Mbedu and Aaron Pierre, who star in the wrenching depiction of U.S. slavery combined with elements of magical realism, are potential nominees.

“Lovecraft Country,” which spins a tale about mid-20th-century racism with elements of horror, is up for drama series honors despite its cancellation by HBO after one season.

“The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” are among the sci-fi and fantasy genre shows in contention.

Also vying for Emmy consideration are shows that made a splash and boast movie stars, including the crime miniseries “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet and “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

TV academy voters have a chance to build on the inclusiveness of last year's acting nominations, which included a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.

At slightly more than 34% of nominees, that improved on the 2018 record of just under 28% of Black actors in those categories. Voters also have the chance to recognize other actors of color, including Rosie Perez for the comedy thriller “The Flight Attendant,” and trans actors Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross for “Pose.”

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

This image released by Netflix shows Emma Corrin in a scene from "The Crown." (Des Willie/Netflix via AP) Credit: Des Willie Credit: Des Willie

This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "The Queen's Gambit."(Phil Bray/Netflix via AP) Credit: Phil Bray Credit: Phil Bray

This image released by HBO shows, from left, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors in a scene from "Lovecraft Country." (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited