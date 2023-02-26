The SAG Awards, streaming Sunday, should offer Oscar preview

Best actress could go to either Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") or Cate Blanchett ("Tár"). While Andrea Riseborough's much-debated campaign led to an Academy Awards nomination, some of the most notable Oscar snubs are up for best actress. Though nominated by the actors guild, Danielle Deadwyler ("Till") and Viola Davis ("The Woman King") were overlooked by the academy, prompting some to decry racial bias in Hollywood. Ana de Armas ("Blonde") is also nominated.

In best actor, Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") and Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin") all are considered contenders with a realistic shot of winning. The guild also nominated Adam Sandler ("Hustle") and Bill Nighy ("Living").

On the TV side, nominated for best ensemble in a drama series are: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.” Up for best comedy series ensemble are the casts of “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Presenters on Sunday include Zendaya (who scored her first SAG nomination for her leading performance in "Euphoria", Aubrey Plaza, Jenna Ortega, Adam Scott, Chastain and Jeff Bridges. Sally Field is to received the SAG lifetime achievement award, an honor to be presented to her by Andrew Garfield.

