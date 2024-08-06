The Small Business Administration expands clean energy loan program

The SBA wants to bring in lenders ranging from hyperlocal microlenders to nationally oriented financial institutions. Lenders can apply to become a microlender — offering loans up to $50,000; a Certified Development Company, which is a nonprofit focused on economic development of its community; or Community Advantage Small Business Lending Company, or CA SBLC, which is a non-bank lender focused on "mission driven" projects.

New applications for CA SBLCs will be accepted soon. The SBA is increasing the cap for loans from active CA SBLCs to $500,000 from $350,000. And it is introducing an application process where the CA SBLCs can apply to offer even bigger loans -- up to $2 million to finance climate-related projects.

“Small businesses and homes account for more than one-third of U.S. emissions, so it is vital that they are part of the solution" said SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman. The new initiative will help more mission-driven climate lenders leverage the SBA federal loan guarantee programs to fund the clean energy transition, she added.