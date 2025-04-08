The trial of an ex-deputy who shot an unarmed Black woman in her home is moved to another city

Grayson, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, 36, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. It has garnered international attention as an example of police shootings involving people of color.

Massey's family and supporters, as they have for every court hearing since Grayson's indictment, filled half the public section of the courtroom.

“Location does not change the outcome,” local activist Teresa Haley said after the hearing. “He assassinated her, and I think anybody in America will agree that he should be sentenced to life, so that's what we're going for.”

Springfield, population 112,500, is 218 miles (351 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Peoria, population 110,500, is 73 miles (117 kilometers) north of the capital.

In their motion to change the trial's location, Grayson's lawyers, Mark Wykoff and Daniel Fultz, argued that international news coverage, activists' rallies, and a $10 million civil-court settlement between Sangamon County and Massey's family all have contributed to "an overwhelming and emotional response" in a "close-knit community."

“The high-profile nature of the case, combined with continuous media coverage, has shaped public perception, making it difficult to separate fact from speculation ... ,” the motion read. “Virtually everyone in the county is aware of the case, and many have already formed strong opinions regarding the defendant's guilt or innocence.”

Cadagin set a hearing April 23 to schedule a trial date.

Grayson is being held without bond despite a state appellate court ruling that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bond in Illinois, dictates that he should be released with certain conditions. The matter is before the state Supreme Court.

Dressed in jail-issued striped shirt and pants, Grayson smiled briefly when he shook hands with his lawyers and acknowledged the judge's greeting and directives.

That was too much for Sonya Massey's cousin, Sontae Massey.

“I'm not accustomed to being around killers," Sontae Massey said. "But he seemed awful jovial for somebody that shot a woman in the face.”