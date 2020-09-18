'The Vanishing Half' nominated for National Book Award

Fridays list concludes a week during which the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced nominees for translation, poetry, young people's literature and nonfiction. On Oct. 6, the lists will be narrowed from 10 to 5 books in each category. Winners will be announced Nov. 18, with honorary medals being awarded to novelist Walter Mosley and to the late Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, whose husband will accept on her behalf.

Many of the fiction nominees are younger authors, under age 50, with a handful or less of published works. Two books are debut novels: “The Burning,” the story of a woman in India who is accused of terrorism, and Douglas Stuart's' “Shuggie Bain,” a family saga set in Glasgow.