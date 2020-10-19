'The West Wing' cast reunites again, this time for a book

On Monday, Dutton announced that it had acquired “What's Next: A Citizen's Guide to The West Wing,” organized by actors Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack, with the participation of Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney and series creator Aaron Sorkin among others.

“What's Next” will combine memories of the NBC program, which ran from 1999-2006, with “a powerful case for competent and empathetic leadership, and for hope and optimism in what lies ahead," according to Dutton, which has not set a release date.