The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's lack of disclosure on his hospital stay

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Friday. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, were not aware of Austin's condition until Thursday. The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin’s initial medical procedure on Dec. 22 and what prompted him to be admitted into intensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on New Year’s Day.

Kirby said there is an “expectation” among members of Biden's Cabinet that if one becomes hospitalized, “that will be notified up the chain of command.”

Still, White House officials on Monday emphasized that Austin continues to retain Biden's confidence, with Kirby adding that the president “respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency.”