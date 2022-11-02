Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee

The prosecution argued during the trial that Morgan had preyed on Lee when Lee was in mental decline in the last months of his life, and acted without authority on his behalf.

Kessel argued that the missing money actually went to Lee's daughter and heir J.C. Lee, who was a witness during the trial.

The proceedings were largely overshadowed by the simultaneous trials of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Danny Masterson, which were going on simultaneously with Morgan's on the same hallway of a downtown LA courthouse.

An after-hours email sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Lee, the creative dynamo who co-created characters including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk for Marvel and made beloved cameos in the movies that featured his creations, died in November of 2018 at age 95.

