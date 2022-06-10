They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash

It’s not immediately clear whether the 26-year-old driver has an attorney who can comment on the charges, and no telephone number could immediately be found for his Bronx home.

Everyone in all three cars were taken to hospitals, police said. Flansburgh, 62, wrote that he suffered seven broken ribs, some of them fractured in multiple places.

Formed in the early 1980s by Flansburgh and John Linnell, They Might Be Giants rose to fame with clever, catchy songs and a not-afraid-to-be-geeky persona. Known for tunes including “Birdhouse in Your Soul,” “Boss of Me” and a version of the quirky 1953 tune “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” the duo went platinum with the 1990 album “Flood.” The new tour is a belated celebration of the disc's 30th anniversary.

“It was so wonderful to finally be back up on stage and playing for all of you again," Lindell wrote to fans in a message announcing that the remaining June dates are postponed. The band hopes to resume the tour Aug. 30 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, he said.

Flansburgh wrote that even as he sat in a CT scanner shortly after the accident, he was thinking about how to get back on the road.

“Someday we will rock again — and for me, that day couldn’t come soon enough,” he wrote. But for now, "I will be watching reruns of ‘Sex in the City’ until I am strong enough to reach the remote.

“Wish me luck,” he added. “I’m going to need it.”