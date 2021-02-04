Things to Know: Catholic Church got $1.5B in US virus relief

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 3 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S fell during the past two weeks, from about 193,717 on Jan. 20 to 136,995 on Feb. 3. During the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose from roughly 3,056 to 3,086.

QUOTABLE: “We’re 43rd in the world in genomic sequencing. Totally unacceptable,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said about the United States' efforts to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses.

ICYMI: A Wisconsin woman finally got to meet the daughter she gave birth to three months ago. Kelsey Townsend, 32, was in a medically induced coma with COVID-19 when she gave birth to Lucy via cesarean section on Nov. 4 at a hospital in Madison. After spending 75 days on life support, she got to meet her bright-eyed daughter on Jan. 27. Townsend who was discharged from the hospital that day, says she and Lucy instantly bonded.

ON THE HORIZON: As the U.S. economy undergoes an uneven recovery from the coronavirus, many small business owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees. Many owners rebuilding or starting anew after losing companies don't plan robust hiring anytime soon. Owners who laid off workers can't make commitments because of uncertainty about when the pandemic will end. For many owners, it's a question of how comfortable customers will feel about gathering in enclosed spaces such as restaurants, stores and gyms. For owners who lost businesses and started over, it's too soon to know if their new companies will succeed.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Methodist Hospital in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero