Things to Know: US Hospitalizations plunge, but still high

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Wednesday from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from roughly 104,298 on Feb. 10 to 65,763 on Wednesday. Over the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths also fell, from nearly 2,588 on Feb. 10 to about 2,141 on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE: "I think helping others has to do something to your brain chemically because if we had not been doing everything that we're doing, I think this would have been a much scarier time," said Sofia Moncayo, a volunteer leading a food distribution program through a church in New York City. "Being able to dig in and help others, it really gives you perspective and helps you believe that you're going to be OK too."

ICYMI: Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic. Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier. And even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group. It's not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help. Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to them. But there are many barriers. Millions can't shop online at all, because they don't have internet or devices.

ON THE HORIZON: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing that teachers are up next for COVID-19 vaccinations, after weeks of waiting. Kemp spokesperson Mallory Blount says the Republican governor was announcing on Thursday vaccination plans that will include teachers. Kemp has also faced pressure to open vaccinations to people with disabilities and frontline workers such as those who work in poultry processing plants. The state is nearing 1 million test-indicated COVID-19 infections and reached 17,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths Wednesday.

