'This is a big moment:' UK virus restrictions escalating

Without going into specifics, Hancock said the country has to “come together” over the coming weeks to get on top of the spike. He said the new transmissions are largely taking place in social settings and are already leading to a doubling in the number of people being hospitalized with the virus every seven to eight days.

The testing conducted has already seen a sharp increase in cases that has raised fears that the country with Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak may be in for a second wave during the winter. Critics say it has lost control of the virus and that’s why new measures are being introduced.

Weekly figures released Friday by the Office for National Statistics revealed that an average of 6,000 people in England were estimated to have been newly infected with the virus between September 4 to 10, more or less double the level the previous week.

The spike, which has been largely seen among young adults, has already led to lockdown restrictions being reimposed. Already this week, a ban on social gatherings of more than six people, including children, has come into effect for England. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have announced similar clampdowns on meetings. There are also more targeted restrictions for those areas seeing acute spikes.

A variety of restrictions were tightened further Friday for huge parts of the northwest of England, the Midlands and west Yorkshire in response to “major increases” in cases. The new restrictions go into effect Tuesday.

And in a sign that the virus is here to stay through the winter, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, cancelled the annual fireworks display on the River Thames.

As the experience of the pandemic has shown, there's usually a lag of a week or two between a rise in cases and hospitalizations and then a subsequent lag for deaths. Hancock said the government's strategy is to suppress the virus while keeping schools and offices open before “the cavalry that’s on the horizon of the vaccine and mass testing.”

The number of patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in England increased to 894 on Wednesday, up from 472 on Sept. 1, according to government statistics. The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators rose to 107 from 59 in the same period.

The worry is that deaths will increase markedly. Though the U.K. is recording far fewer deaths on a daily basis than it did earlier this year, it still registered another 21 on Thursday, taking the total of those having died 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19 to 41,705.

“This is a big moment for the country," Hancock said. “We are seeing an acceleration in the number of cases and we are also seeing that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is doubling every eight days.”

The sharp spike in cases, coupled with the testing woes that have seen people around the U.K. complaining they have been unable to book appointments for tests or directed to testing centers far from their homes, has escalated talk of another national lockdown.

Julian Tang, an honorary associate professor in respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester, said the various measures in place or being considered can act as a “firebreak" in stopping the spread of the virus to the more susceptible groups of the population.

“But these are all incremental and each on their own or in patchy combinations may not be enough, in which case a full local lockdown may be needed to stop the spread," he added.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Students and staff queue up outside a mobile coronavirus testing unit for asymptomatic staff and students set up in a car park at the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, England, Friday Sept. 18, 2020. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday that the country has to “come together” over the coming weeks to get on top of the spike, that he noted is leading to a doubling in the number of people being hospitalized with the virus every seven to eight days. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

A staff member waits at the entrance to nearly empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Staff waits in front of empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Staff waits beside the empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A staff member waits at empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A staff member waits at empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A staff member walks past empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Staff members direct a car to empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England on Thursday as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19, although some testing facilities remain under-utilised. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein