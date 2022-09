'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson bids an ambiguous goodbye

Some of those achievements are debatable at best. Johnson says he “got Brexit done,” but the consequences of Britain’s messy, testy divorce from the European Union will roil both sides for decades. Britain did have a rapid vaccine rollout, but also one of Europe’s highest COVID-19 death tolls.

As in his debut speech as prime minister three years ago, Johnson painted a vision of the high tech, high-energy Britain of his dreams, a powerhouse in wind power and in scientific research and development. As with so much in his career, it was part reality, part aspiration.

Some of the successes he claimed are still in preliminary stages, such as three new high speed rail lines and “a new nuclear reactor every year.” Others, like reforming social care, remain thorny problems for his successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss.

And there was a bitter note amid the boosterism. Johnson spent his political career shrugging off outrage over his ethical lapses and offensive remarks, but was finally brought down when a scandal too far — over giving a government job to a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct — triggered mass resignations in his government.

Johnson has made it clear he does not want to leave. He said, without explanation, that he was removed because his party “changed the rules half-way through.”

Nonetheless he turned to one of his beloved classical allusions to insist that he plans to retire gracefully.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” Johnson said, a reference to the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.

Yet the allusion was ambiguous. Classicist Mary Beard pointed out that the ancient story has a “sting in the tale.” Years later, Cincinnatus returned to power “to suppress a popular uprising by the underprivileged.

“So it’s a risky analogy,” she told the BBC.

Johnson insisted this really is the end of his leadership ambitions.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function, and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific,” he said.

Former Conservative leader William Hague saw that as a melancholy image for a leader whose faults eclipsed his attributes.

“He was a rocket booster on which the guidance system failed,” Hague told Times Radio. “He was this great soaring thing in politics, an extraordinary thing, which unnecessarily went wrong. And that is a tragedy for the country and the Conservative Party and for him.”

Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Combined Shape Caption Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver a speech, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis Combined Shape Caption Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver a speech, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his wife Carrie to speak outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain’s new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown Combined Shape Caption Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his wife Carrie to speak outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain’s new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown