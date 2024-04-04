This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30 million in cash

Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company, in Sylmar. The Canada-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Several TV crews were filming outside the facility Thursday morning in an industrial part of Sylmar, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD would say Thursday only that the theft is being investigated with the FBI. Representatives for the federal agency did not respond to requests for comment.

The Times reported that the break-in was among the largest cash burglaries in city history, and that the total surpassed any armored-car heist in the city, as well.

Nearly two years ago, as much as $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink's big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The thieves haven't been caught.

