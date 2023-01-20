Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back

“I’ll be picky about a lot of things. But it’s a great start to the tournament,” Rahm said. “You can’t really win it on this golf course, but you can sure fall off the pace. It’s a great start, solid round of golf, great putting out there. Hopefully I can keep that going the whole week and feel a little bit better tee to green.”

The field includes five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20.

Sixth-ranked Xander Schauffele, in the field after having tests on muscle spasms in his back, was in a group of nine at 7-under 65. He also eagled No. 5 at La Quinta.

Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 5 Patrick Cantlay each shot 68 at La Quinta, and No. 7 Will Zalatoris had a 3-under 69 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Thompson said he had a good warmup and then “had good numbers” on the holes where he made eagle.

“I actually missed the green on 6 and chipped in. I put two good swings on it and had a really nice chip and a really good putt,” he said.

While this was his first competitive round at PGA West, Thompson said he stopped here and played the Nicklaus course before going to Hawaii for last week’s Sony Open. “So I was a little familiar with it,” said Thompson, who will play that course on Friday.

Rickie Fowler shot 68 at La Quinta. Fowler is playing his first tournament of 2023 after having two top 10s in the fall, including a runner-up finish at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill