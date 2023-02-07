Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Tre Mann had 18 off the bench for the Thunder. Josh Giddey contributed 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City struggled in the opener of a road back-to-back coming off a franchise-record 153 points in Saturday's home win over Houston.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Lu Dort sat out again after he missed Saturday’s game with a strained right hamstring. ... The Thunder were outrebounded 45-36. ... Oklahoma City dropped to 9-17 on the road, 3-10 vs. the West.

Warriors: Poole had his first double-double of the season and third of his career. ... Golden State is 7-5 without Curry, who was previously sidelined Dec. 16-Jan. 7 with a shoulder injury. “We’ve already been through a stretch without Steph and handled it pretty well, so we’re confident we can do that again,” Kerr said.

ROLLINS SURGERY

Warriors rookie guard Ryan Rollins is set to have surgery Wednesday for a broken pinkie toe in his right foot and he will likely miss the rest of the season.

Golden State acquired the draft rights to Rollins from the Hawks, who selected him 44th overall in the second round.

He played in 12 games for the Warriors and 19 for the G League Santa Cruz team, where he averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 25.6 minutes.

SENSORY ROOM

The Warriors and Marvel actor Simu Liu unveiled the "Simu Liu Sensory Room" for guests who might need a quiet space when feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated.

“It's incredible,” Liu said. “Pretty neat. It's simple. It's perfect.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with LeBron James 36 points from breaking the NBA career scoring record.

Warriors: At Portland on Wednesday night then host the Lakers on Saturday night.

___

