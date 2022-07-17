'Thor' stays No. 1, while 'Crawdads' opens strong

Taika Waititi's "Love and Thunder" led all films with an estimated $46 million, bringing its two-week global total to $498 million. The sizable decline is more than most Marvel films but in line with recent releases from the Walt Disney Co. superhero studio, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (68%), "Black Widow" (68%) and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (67%).

"Love and Thunder" also faced a trio of newcomers, though none came close to toppling Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder. Best among them was Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing," Olivia Newman's adaptation of Delia Owens' 2018 North Carolina-set novel. It opened well despite weak reviews (36% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes).