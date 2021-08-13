Thorbjorsen delivers big rally, needs another in US Amateur

But the 19-year-old from Massachusetts was in trouble late in the second round against Nick Gabrelcik, who birdied the 15th and 16th holes before the storms arrived. Gabrelcik was 2 up with two holes left when the round was to resume Friday morning.

At least Thorbjorsen reached the second round.

Mark Goetz, the medalist in qualifying to become the No. 1 seed for match play, grew up some 40 miles away and had plenty to cheer when he was 3 up with four holes to play.

David Nyfgall of Sweden then flipped the match by winning the next four holes — his only birdie was on No. 18 — for a 1-up victory.

Nyfgall only qualified by winning a 12-way playoff for the final spot in match play. Nyfgall was tied through 20 holes with Florida star Ricky Castillo when play was stopped.

Eddie Lai took down second-seeded Brian Ma, 4 and 2. Travis Vick, the No. 4 seed, beat Preston Summerhays, 4 and2.

The plan was to resume the second round Friday. The original schedule was for the second and third rounds to be played Thursday, with the quarterfinals Friday.