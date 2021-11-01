Thorns appoint former goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as GM

Wilkinson was placed on administrative leave last month by the National Women's Soccer League team after two former NWSL players went public with their allegations against Riley.

Riley coached the Thorns for the 2014 and 2015 seasons but Portland did not retain him following a team investigation after a player complained. Riley went from there to the team that eventually became the North Carolina Courage, which fired him in late September following a published report about allegations that spanned his time with both teams.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down amid the scandal. The NWSL and U.S. Soccer are conducting independent investigations into the allegations.

Thorns players also called for Wilkinson's ouster. Management announced a short time later that he had been placed on administrative leave from duties connected to the Thorns, but not from Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers. Wilkinson will continue as GM of the Timbers.

LeBlanc was goalkeeper for the Thorns in the 2013 season, when the team won the inaugural NWSL championship. She went on to play for two season with the Chicago Red Stars.

“I came back because for me, it’s an opportunity," she said. "I will never forget my year playing at this club. I’ll never forget how the community made me feel. I’ll never forget what it felt to put that jersey on, and have the crest on your heart. I will never forget the moments that people don't even know about, with my teammates. And it was one of those things when I got traded away, I was just like, `You know what? I’m going to come back.’”

LeBlanc also made 110 appearances for the Canadian national team between 1998 and 2015. She has served in her role with CONCACAF since 2018.

“The global soccer network she has fostered during her career has perfectly positioned her to lead the Thorns, and it is hard to think of anyone with a more innate leadership ability and unique blend of skills than Karina," Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said.

LeBlanc said she was inspired to take the job, knowing that it comes with challenges, because of her infant daughter, Paris.

“The one thing I know I can do is I can make people feel like we are going forward with enthusiasm, with hope, with belief, and everyone can feel seen and heard in the process,” she said. “And that’s why I’m like: I can answer a million questions about a million things, or I can say, ‘Let’s go! Let’s get people excited again about women’s football.'"

