Thousands arrive in Hawaii on first day pre-travel testing

And when local restrictions were eased before summertime holidays, community spread of the disease spiked to alarming levels, forcing a second round of stay-at-home orders for residents and closures for non-essential businesses.

Margos ran into hiccups with getting her test. She first did it at the hospital where she works, only to find out it wasn’t an approved site for United Airlines and the state of Hawaii. She then paid $105 for a drive-thru test, but she was later informed there was an error with that test.

Margos ultimately paid $250 for a fast-result test Thursday at the airport in San Francisco, which came back negative.

Opponents of the testing program have said a single test 72 hours before arrival — especially when coupled with the option to fly without a test and still quarantine — is not enough to keep island residents safe.

Kathleen Miyashita and her husband were among those who came to Hawaii Thursday without getting tested. They said they plan to quarantine at their family’s farm on Oahu.

“We chose to do the 14-day quarantine,” Miyashita said. “We have no issues with having food being brought in. It’s like a quarantining haven in terms of having fresh fruits and vegetables at home.”

She said she and her husband were “not at all” concerned about being asymptomatic carriers of the disease.

“We’ve been traveling, and we just take precautions,” she said, adding that they had already done one quarantine in Hawaii about two months ago.

Hawaii’s economy is almost entirely built around tourism, and local families who rely on the sector to survive need to return to work.

More than 100 of Hawaii’s approximately 4,000 restaurants, bakeries and caterers have closed permanently and more than 50% predict they will not survive the coming months, officials have said.

Monica Toguchi Ryan, whose family has owned and operated The Highway Inn restaurant on Oahu for over 70 years, said the lack of tourism has been crippling.

“The restaurant and service industry has suffered so much during this pandemic,” Toguchi Ryan said. “Restaurants have not received any federal relief since the spring and are struggling to pay their expenses. Some restaurants have closed entirely, unable to pay for their rent, food supplies and staff wages.”

Toguchi Ryan joined Democratic Gov. David Ige on Wednesday to talk about a new restaurant debit card that will give some unemployed Hawaii residents $500 to spend at local restaurants over the next 60 days. The $75 million program is being funded by federal CARES Act money and is aimed at stimulating the local economy.

“When restaurants like us have more customers, we buy more from our suppliers and we reinvest the money several times over in our local economy,” Toguchi Ryan said.

Hawaii, which has about 1.4 million residents, reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and more than 100 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday. On Oahu, home to the famed Waikiki Beach and the state’s most populated island, the positivity rate was nearly 4%.

County mayors have criticized the state’s plan for a single test prior to flying and want a mandatory second test for all arriving passengers.

Kauai island Mayor Derek Kawakami said last week that his initial proposal for secondary testing was rejected by the governor.

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said his county would opt out of the pre-travel testing program entirely and continue to require all arriving visitors to quarantine for two weeks. Both now have different plans.

The governor said this week that mayors could implement certain secondary testing measures on their respective islands, but the cost and logistics of running such programs would be left to the counties.

Maui and Kauai counties decided on voluntary secondary testing for visitors. The Big Island will require secondary rapid screening upon arrival for visitors to avoid quarantine. Oahu officials have said they want to put in place another layer of screening but do not yet have the testing capacity.

The mixed bag of county and state rules could create chaos for vacationers who have not properly prepared for the various screening requirements, especially those traveling to the Big Island.

“This second test upon arrival to Hawaii island will provide an extra layer of protection for our community,” Kim said in a statement Monday. “Virtually, all medical and coronavirus experts agree for the necessity of more than one test.”

Those arriving on the Big Island — home to Hawaii’s active volcanoes and the site of a 2018 eruption that wiped out entire neighborhoods — will take a mandatory rapid antigen test when they land.

Results will be available in about 15 minutes, and travelers who test negative will not be required to quarantine. People who test positive will be required to immediately get a more accurate PCR test and then quarantine until their results are available, usually within 36 hours.

People who test positive in the state, whether on vacation or at home, are required to isolate and cannot fly until they no longer have the virus.

Associated Press journalist Haven Daley in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Workers with ABM Industries give a demostration on cleaning inside a United Airlines plane destined for Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Jim Zoller, top, gets a rapid COVID-19 test from June Lopez, Dignity GoHealth medical assistant, before a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Visitors line a corridor in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as they enter the state, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

A traveler is assisted by a state official at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

A flight crew member shares his digital information with state officials after arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

Travelers Hikari Miyashita, left, and Kathleen Miyashita are seen inside the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. The Miyashitas decided against taking a pre-travel COVID-19 test before arriving in Hawaii and chose to do a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a relative's property on Oahu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

A restaurant remains closed inside the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Many stores and restaurants inside the airport remain close due the the economic crisis. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

With Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green, left background, looking on, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program that will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine went into effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

State officials assist visitors at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

Mitch Kemp, left, a worker at a Waikiki Beach rental company, sets up an umbrella for visitor Leena Kilman on Waikiki Beach, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. Kilman, who is visiting from New Hampshire, spent two weeks in mandatory quarantine and Thursday was her first day to visit the beach. The beach rental company opened for the first time Thursday since closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilman was their first rental customer since closing. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

A near empty Waikiki Beach is viewed Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy and many are hoping the testing will help the economy rebound. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia

United Airlines passengers wait in line to register at the SFO COVID-19 rapid testing site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

A man looks out of a window toward a United Airlines flight destined for Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Hawaii residents Ella Sidlow, center, pets her dog Cookie between her sister Sienna, left, and mother Gina, right, as they wait to return home on a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Dignity GoHealth worker Brandon Hastings uses an Abbott ID Now rapid antigen testing machine for United Airlines passengers who took tests at the SFO COVID-19 rapid testing site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Theresa Zoller, left, gets a rapid COVID-19 test from June Lopez, Dignity GoHealth medical assistant, before a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu