Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England.

The festival, which ends Sunday, is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world. It has brought legions of people to the coastal Rhode Island community over the decades. Held at Fort Adams State Park, festivalgoers benefited from a cool ocean breeze, a sprinkling of rain and misting fans.

Performers at this year's festival included Elvis Costello, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dinner Party and Samara Joy. Over the years, the festival has welcomed Muddy Waters, Tito Puente, Isaac Hayes, Dizzy Gillespie and dozens of others. Gillespie recorded a 1957 live album at the festival.

The festival sold out all three days this year.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tropical Storm Debby barrels toward Florida, with potential...
2
Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival
3
On a wild final night of swimming, U.S. sets two world records, edges...
4
Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with...
5
Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain's Adam...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top