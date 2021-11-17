Thousands detained in Ethiopia, human rights group estimates

Ethiopia’s government has said it is detaining people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces, but witnesses, lawyers and human rights groups have expressed concern that the state of emergency’s sweeping powers are being used to pick up people based on ethnicity alone.

The AP has confirmed that American and British citizens have been among people detained, and United Nations staffers have been held as well.

“Propaganda is part of their war,” one of the community policing volunteers in Addis Ababa, Leul Hassen, told the AP earlier this week, referring to Tigrayans suspected of supporting the rival forces, as the volunteers checked people's identity documents. “We have no time for that.”

The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday cited reports that authorities have detained at least 1,000 people in Addis Ababa, the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, and other places. Spokeswoman Liz Throssell described the state of emergency’s provisions as "extremely broad, with vague prohibitions going as far as encompassing ‘indirect moral’ support for what the government has labeled ‘terrorist groups.’”

"We need to see people detained released," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday during a visit to neighboring Kenya amid diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a cease-fire, talks and humanitarian access in the war that has killed thousands, displaced more than 2 million and pushed hundreds of thousands of people into famine.

But both Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray forces who long dominated the national government have shown little public sign of halting the fighting.