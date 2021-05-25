Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone inches closer

In West Bengal, authorities were scrambling to move tens of thousands of people to cyclone shelters. Officials said at least 20 districts in the state will feel the brunt of the storm.

Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm in more than a decade to hit eastern India, including West Bengal state. It flattened villages, destroyed farms and left millions without power in eastern India and Bangladesh.

“We haven’t been able to fix the damage to our home from the last cyclone. Now another cyclone is coming, how will we stay here?” said Samitri, who uses only one name.

In Odisha, a state already battered by coronavirus infections, authorities evacuated nearly 15,000 people living along the coast and moved them to cyclone shelters, senior officer Pradeep Jena said.

In a televised address Monday, the state’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, appealed to people being moved to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. He asked authorities to distribute masks to the evacuated people.

“We have to face both the challenges simultaneously,” Patnaik said.

A man walks holding an umbrella during a drizzle at the Puri beach on the Bay of Bengalcoast in Odisha, India, Monday, May 24, 2021. Cyclone Yaas was forecast to hit the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited