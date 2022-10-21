Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

Sgt. Greg Dube of the New Hampshire State Police said it was important to show support in large numbers after such a tragedy.

“We’re all family,” he said. “We definitely feel their pain. The best way we can show our respect is in strength in numbers.”

“I might not have met them, but I understand it could have easily happened to me or my colleagues. You just can’t take any day for granted,” Dube said.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. A preliminary report said Nicholas Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds as he attacked the officers from behind. The state inspector general also said in the report that it was evident Iurato's deadly use of force on Nicholas Brutcher was justified.

Calling hours for Hamzy on Wednesday drew hundreds of people, while a private wake for DeMonte was held Thursday.