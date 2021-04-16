Thousands flee attacks in Nigeria, clashes continue, says UN

The latest rebel attack on Wednesday drove out as many as 80% of the population of Damasak, according to the U.N. refugee agency, who said up to 65,000 people were on the move.

“Assailants looted and burned down private homes, warehouses of humanitarian agencies, a police station, a clinic, and also a UNHCR facility,” the U.N. agency's spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva. It marked the third such attack in a week, he said.