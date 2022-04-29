Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy

Dozens of members of the two largest unions at Berkshire's BNSF railroad plan to gather outside the arena Saturday to share their concerns with shareholders about the way the way the railroad is being run. Dennis Pierce, the national president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said BNSF needs to do a better job of taking care of its workers, especially when it reported a record profit of $6 billion last year.

“This is a celebration of the profits at Berkshire Hathaway and BNSF, and our workers did a lot of work to generate those profits,” Pierce said.

The railroad unions are upset with a tough new attendance policy that BNSF imposed earlier this year that they say makes it difficult for workers to take any time off and pressures them to show up even when they are sick or fatigued. Pierce said the union is also frustrated with the lack of progress in contract talks after nearly three years of bargaining.

Pierce said the unions hope that putting public pressure on the company that owns BNSF might prompt some movement when contract talks resume next week.

The shareholder proposal suggesting that Buffett give up the job of chairman, and others suggesting Berkshire disclose more details about how it views the risk of climate change, are likely to fail. That's simply because Buffett opposes them and he controls 32% of the vote.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said even if those resolutions fail to pass, “the issues put forth by shareholders at the upcoming annual meeting are valid issues that Berkshire needs to address.”

