Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

Protestors hold banners and signs as they participate in a climate march in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Thousands of people young and old are marching through Brussels to push European politicians to take bolder action to fight climate change

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people young and old marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month.

Some 80 organizations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union's capital since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which stopped the climate movement’s weekly marches in its tracks.

Cyclists, families with children, and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch. One carried a stuffed polar bear on her head.

Environmentalists worry that the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, in Glasgow starting Oct. 31 will produce policies that don’t do enough to slash carbon emissions and slow the warming of the planet.

The crowd included a mix of people with and without masks. With one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, Belgium is starting to ease virus restrictions and allow such gatherings again.

Protestors hold signs as they participate in a climate march and demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Climate activists wear costumes as they participate in a climate march in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Cyclists participate in a climate march and demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Belgian climate activist Anuna De Wever, center, participates in a climate march in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month. Sign at right reads in French, There are no fights; climate, inequality, COVID. There is a world of living to rethink together. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A small girl holds a sign as she rides on the back of a bicycle during a climate demonstration and march in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A woman holds a sign as she participates in a climate march in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Some 80 organizations are joining in a climate march through Brussels to demand change and push politicians to effective action in Glasgow later this month.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
