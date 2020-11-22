Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

“I came here today to oppose the import of ractopamine," said Kelvin Chen, a 54-year-old computer engineer who was marching. "I feel these days many who do business are not ethical. If they mix the U.S. pork with Taiwan pork and then sell it to us average consumers, we as individuals have no way to know the source of the pork.”
“I have a child and when we eat things with ractopamine, it's not good for our bodies,” said Jacky Tsui, a 37-year-old factory worker. “I hope the government can see that we citizens oppose this.”
Associated Press videojournalist Taijing Wu contributed reporting.
People hold a pig model with "I am a ractopamine pig" written on it during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People hold up signs that read: "Anti-poisoned pork" during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People shout slogans with a banner reading "U.S. ractopamine pork" during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
A participant shows a slogan "Anti-ractopamine pork" during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People hold a pig model "Betray pig farmers" written on it during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People gather with images of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen for a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
A participant shouts slogans during a protest to oppose the import of U.S. pork in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
A Taiwanese woman wears a headband with a slogan "Anti-poisoned pork" during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
A participant has a slogan "Anti-poisoned pork" written on her forehead during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
