Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

Caum said that with another cold front approaching, they don't know when they'll be able to return the sea turtles to the water.

Temperatures in the area on Wednesday afternoon were in the 40s. He said it may be Saturday — when temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s (above 15 Celsius) — before the turtles can be released back into the Gulf.

He said with power returned they have been able to bring the convention center's temperature to 60 degrees.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to save as many turtles as possible,” he said.

South Padre Island's Sea Turtle, Inc. employees and volunteers move rescued Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles out of the back of a pickup truck Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after thousands suffer from cold stun due to several days of freezing temperatures in the waters off South Padre Island, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts