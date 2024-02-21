Thousands of farmers advance on Madrid for major tractor protest over EU policies

Hundreds of farmers are driving their tractors towards central Madrid as part of ongoing protests against European Union and local farming policies
MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of farmers began driving their tractors toward central Madrid on Wednesday as part of ongoing protests against European Union and local farming policies and to demand measures to alleviate production cost hikes.

The protest, the biggest to take place in the Spanish capital after more than two weeks of daily protests across the country, will include a rally outside the Agriculture Ministry headquarters.

The Union of Unions organizing group said they were bringing 500 tractors and many more farmers on buses. Many of the tractors will have to stay outside of the city because of government restrictions.

Similar protests have taken place across the bloc in recent weeks. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU's policies on the environment and other matters are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

Spain and the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, have made some concessions in recent weeks but farmers say they are insufficient.

Besides EU policies, Spanish farmers maintain that a law aimed at guaranteeing that wholesale major supermarket buyers pay fair prices for their goods isn’t being enforced while consumer prices soar.

