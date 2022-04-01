Thousands of workers return home as Malaysia fully reopens

New daily cases have hovered around 20,000, driven by the highly contagious omicron strain but less than 1% have been categorized as serious.

There will be no quarantine for fully vaccinated tourists but they need to take a PCR test two days before arrival. At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, staff wearing traditional costumes welcomed visitors. The first regular AirAsia flight from Jakarta in two years was given a water cannon salute upon landing.

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier, the largest on the continent, said that 12 flights from within Asia arrived at Kuala Lumpur on Friday, marking the revival of its international operations since March 2020.

“Definitely it's starting to feel a little normal again," said Peter Miller, an American expatriate who arrived with his family for work. “Still have to do some testing here and there but ... everyone’s learning how to deal with the new phase of the virus."

Caption Travelers are seen waiting for flights at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Malaysia's international borders open to foreigners on Friday and fully vaccinated travelers do not have to undergo quarantine. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian Caption Travelers are seen waiting for flights at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Malaysia's international borders open to foreigners on Friday and fully vaccinated travelers do not have to undergo quarantine. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

