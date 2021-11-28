Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Czech capital

The Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional coronavirus restrictions Friday in its effort to tackle the surge. Among them, all Christmas markets across the country were banned and bars, restaurants, nightclubs, discotheques and casinos have to close at 10 p.m.

The number of people at cultural and sports events in the Czech Republic is now limited to 1,000 who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 while all other public gatherings can be attended by only up to 100 visitors, down from 1,000.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Health workers at the Motol University Hospital carry one of the patients with COVID-19, who was transported to Prague from a hospital in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. COVID spread reaches another record in Czech Republic, with 27,717 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, another daily maximum since the start of the epidemic. (Vit Simanek / CTK via AP) Credit: Simanek Vit Credit: Simanek Vit