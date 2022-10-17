Thousands protest in Haiti as UN to discuss troop request

The situation has worsened a recent cholera outbreak, with hundreds hospitalized and dozens dead amid a scarcity of potable water and other basic supplies.

During Monday’s protest, demonstrators hailed Dessalines, the leader of the anti-slavery revolution who was assassinated in 1806, as they rejected the potential deployment of foreign troops.

“We are the children of Dessalines,” said Samuel Jean Venel, a 40-year-old salesman.

Haiti’s last cholera outbreak was a result of U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal introducing the bacteria into the country’s largest river by sewage. Nearly 10,000 people died and more than 850,000 were sickened.

“We don’t need a foreign force. It’s not going to solve anything,” Jean Venel said. “As you can see, there is no result. There is more poverty, more insecurity.”

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Canada flew equipment including armored vehicles that the Haitian government had bought for its police officers to help strengthen a department that has long been understaffed and under-resourced. It has struggled to fight gangs blamed for some 1,000 kidnappings so far this year and the killings of dozens of men, women and children as they fight over territory and become more powerful after the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

___

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

Credit: Odelyn Joseph Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Credit: Odelyn Joseph Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Credit: Odelyn Joseph Credit: Odelyn Joseph