Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US

In Houston, tens of thousands of people remain without power hours after the thunderstorm, according to an outage tracker from CenterPoint Energy, the city's largest utility provider.

The outages impacted much of Houston's northern suburbs and stretched eastward into Galveston.

At least some damage has been sustained by a fallen tree into the roof of one home, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman in a social media post.

A flash flood warning had been issued for parts of central Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.